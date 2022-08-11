Mega-Sena 2509, Lotofcil 2595 and other lotteries: check the numbers (10/8) – Nacional

Caixa raffled this Wednesday (10/8) the Mega-Sena 2509, which can pay R$ 7.6 million to the player who hits the six tens alone.
The contests Lotofcil 2595 (R$ 1.5 million), Quina 5920 (R$ 1.5 million), Lotomania 2350 (R$ 2 million) and Super Sete 281 (R$ 500 thousand) were also selected.
The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (see how it went in the video below). O State of Mines updated all results.
Wednesday Lotteries (10/8)
Mega-Sena 2509 – R$ 7.6 million
Check the tens: 08 – 37 – 39 – 50 – 59 – 60
prize
6 hits: there were no winners
5 hits: 47 winning bets, R$ 48,983.97
4 hits: 2,560 winning bets, R$ 1,284.73
Next draw: BRL 27 million (8/13)
Lotofcil 2595 – BRL 1.5 million
Check the tens: 02 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 22 – 24 – 25
prize
15 hits: 4 winning bets, BRL 344,251.11
14 hits: 722 winning bets, BRL 571.28
13 hits: 17001 winning bets, BRL 25.00
12 hits: 147968 winning bets, BRL 10.00
One of Belo Horizonte’s winning bets.
Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (8/11)
Quina 5920 – BRL 1.5 million
Check the tens: 26 – 28 – 30 – 43 – 62
prize
5 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 1,470,140.99
4 hits: 42 winning bets, R$ 8,140.75
3 hits: 4,024 winning bets, BRL 80.92
2 hits: 96,354 winning bets, BRL 3.37
Next draw: R$ 700 thousand (11/8)
Lotomania 2350 – BRL 2 million
Check the tens: 03 – 07 – 23 – 30 – 33 – 41 – 42 – 45 – 46 – 47 – 56 – 68 – 70 – 73 – 82 – 83 – 89 – 93 – 94 – 97
prize
20 hits: no hits
19 hits: 5 winning bets, R$ 40,925.04
18 hits: 61 winning bets, BRL 2,096.57
17 hits: 609 winning bets, BRL 210.00
16 hits: 3296 winning bets, BRL 38.80
15 hits: 13861 winning bets, BRL 9.22
Next draw: BRL 2.7 million (8/12)
Super Seven 281 – BRL 500 thousand
The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.
1st column: 2
2nd column: 0
3rd column: 0
4th column: 6
5th column: 6
6th column: 0
7th column: 3
prize
7 hits: 1 winning bet, R$ 470,368.92
6 hits: 2 winning bets, R$ 10,150.31
5 hits: 33 winning bets, BRL 878.81
4 hits: 510 winning bets, R$ 56.86
3 hits: 4,742 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: BRL 100 thousand (12/8)