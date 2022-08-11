‘Micos’ on wheels: 10 used cars that you suffer to resell – 08/11/2022

The popular saying goes that “every pot has a lid”, and this also applies to the used car market. As difficult as the resale of some models may seem, sooner or later a buyer appears for it. But it is understandable that most want to escape vehicles with low liquidity and tend to choose those that are more accepted in the market.

A survey carried out by the Mobiauto portal listed the 10 models that are advertised the longest, that is, that take longer to be negotiated and consequently are bad for resale.

Based on these 10 models, I will give an opinion on the reason for the low demand for them and if they can still be good deals. But attention: for me it is clear that this list is not and does not intend to be an absolute truth. Whether it was done by any other big classified or even by the opinion of professionals who work with used cars, the results would never be the same.

So, I hope the reader has the same perception and doesn’t miss the “X” and “Y” model – or that he disagrees with any of the models listed that appear here.

Santa Fe Image: Felipe Carvalho / Car Hunter

1 – Hyundai Santa Fe 2008

As the Santa Fe is a sport utility vehicle from a brand with a good reputation in the market, it would have everything to be well accepted among used vehicles. But I understand why the 2008 model appears at the top of the list.

The car is good, but the market value of around R$ 40 thousand reaches an audience that is not always willing to face the appetite of the 6-cylinder engine or the high cost of maintenance.

The 2.7 engine of the 2008 model was replaced by the 3.5 in the 2011 model. More modern, powerful and costing only R$ 10,000 more, it makes the interest in the 2.7 even smaller and that’s why it “runs aground” in the ads.

Vectra GT Image: Disclosure

2 – Chevrolet Vectra GT 2009

A national car, with simple mechanics and established in our market, should not be bad for resale. But the problem with the 2009 Vectra GT is the proximity of values ​​with the 2010 model, which has significant improvements such as 12 more horsepower and a redesigned front end.

There is less than R$ 2 thousand difference in the values ​​of the Fipe Table between them, which makes the 2009 only be sold to the unsuspecting.

Focus Sedan Image: Felipe Carvalho / Car Hunter

3 – Ford Focus Sedan 2011

An excellent car, the Focus Sedan has always been one of the references in the category, but only when new. Unfortunately, the used market was cruel to the model and demand for it is low.

But, in my opinion, it is a good choice for those who want to spend a lot of time with the car and not worry about resale. It delivers the same content as heavyweight competitors such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, but is about 25% cheaper.

Volkswagen Virtus Image: Disclosure

4 and 5 – Volkswagen Polo and Virtus 2022

In fourth and fifth place, as models with the worst resale according to Mobiauto, appear Polo and Virtus, both 2022 models. same when zero km.

In my opinion, they would have to be worth about 90% of the value of zero km for them to be worth it, which is not always the case in practice.

Ford Edge Image: Felipe Carvalho / Car Hunter

6 – Ford Edge 2012

I recently convinced a customer to back out of the Ford Edge choice. It’s a great car, beautiful, luxurious, powerful, but it’s time for it. A 2012 model, already 10 years old, has a high chance of having gone through several owners and being neglected maintenance, which by the way is quite expensive.

Its market value, of almost R$ 70 thousand in the most complete version, makes the purchase unfeasible. For me it’s a thankless pursuit, but of course, if a really good one lands on my lap, I might consider buying it.

Toyota SW4 2014 Image: Disclosure

7 – Toyota SW4 2014

What makes a Toyota SW4 bad for resale? In my opinion, only the high price, something common to happen with almost all Toyotas. But its audience is loyal, including knowing that despite being expensive, the devaluation is low.

I have no doubt that it is worth having a good SW4 in the garage.

VW New Beetle Image: Felipe Carvalho / Car Hunter

8 – Volkswagen New Beetle 2008

Cars like the New Beetle, Fiat 500, Mini Cooper or Chrysler PT Cruiser are models with a very specific audience. It’s understandable that the 2008 New Beetle appears on this list, as it costs a lot and delivers little. In the Fipe table, it is worth more than R$ 40,000, a high value for a 14-year-old car that is cramped, drunk, and has priceless insurance value.

For this price, the used market offers much more rational options. It’s only worth it for model lovers, who value the retro look and don’t care about the negative points. The good part is that this type of car has collectible appeal, and can be valued in the long run.

Chevrolet Montana Image: Disclosure

9 – Chevrolet Montana 2005

Pickups do well in the used market, but because they are work-oriented vehicles, they are not always used with care by their owners.

A 2005 Montana, therefore with 17 years of service, tends to be forgotten, even more so with the overdose of Fiat Strada in the used market. But I’m sure if one appears in good condition, you won’t find it difficult to get a new owner.

Fiesta Sedan Image: Disclosure

10 – Ford Fiesta Sedan 2017

Problematic exchange history and the changes in the brand’s direction in Brazil, make the Fiesta a great mico in the used market. No surprise to see the 2017 Sedan model here, which struggles to compete for space with other models in the range between R$50,000 and R$60,000. In my opinion, not worth the purchase.

