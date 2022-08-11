Microsoft says Xbox Game Pass is being undermined by Sony paying for games not to be released

Today, Microsoft once again launched another defense piece at CADE in Brazil about that Activision Blizzard acquisition process that Sony is trying to stop in regulatory bodies around the world. This time, the Xbox owner took it a lot stronger and displayed some “heavy” attitudes from the Japanese to their service.

Microsoft has brought several new details of the behind-the-scenes fight between Xbox and Playstation, and that what many suspected, is in fact real. One of the news is that Sony paid for games to be banned from being released on Xbox Game Pass!

Considering that (i) exclusivity strategies have been at the heart of Sony’s strategy to strengthen the company’s presence in the gaming industry and that (ii) the Sony is a leader in the distribution of digital gamesas explained in paragraphs 46 and 47 above, the

Sony’s concern with any exclusivity of Activision content is inconsistent – to say the least. It only reveals, once again, the fear regarding an innovative business model that offers high quality content at low costs for the players, threatening a leadership that was forged from a device-centric strategy focused on exclusivity over the years. In fact:

Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been hampered by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth. Sony pays for “blocking rights” to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services. [ACESSO RESTRITO À MICROSOFT].

Note, Microsoft claims that Sony wants to remain a leader in the “buy to play” market, and is trying in every way to stop the growth of Xbox Game Pass because it believes it can take away its reign. To this end, the Japanese company even paid developers not to put games on Microsoft’s service.

