Microsoft suggests that Sony pays for games not to go to Pass

In a document sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), Microsoft’s lawyers are insinuating that Sony pays for certain games not to enter Xbox Game Pass, the US company’s game subscription service.

The comments are part of a response from the company’s defense to the Japanese publisher. The latter publicly claimed to the Brazilian government that the acquisition of the Call of Duty franchise (belonging to Activision Blizzard, which is being purchased for US$70 billion by the US giant) would be anti-competitive in the gaming market.

“Considering that exclusivity strategies have been at the heart of Sony’s strengthening of the company’s presence in the games industry, as it is a leader in the distribution of digital games, its concern about the eventual exclusivity of Activision’s content is incoherent – ​​to say the least.” , say Microsoft’s lawyers in the document published by CADE.

“It only reveals, once again, the fear of an innovative business model that offers high-quality content at low cost to players, threatening a leadership that was forged from a device-centric and exclusivity-focused strategy over the years,” the defense continues.

Finally, Microsoft’s lawyers also insinuate that “Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services.”

The pay-to-avoidance-to-console-content mechanism isn’t really a new thing. Using Call of Duty itself as an example, Xbox had temporary exclusivity over the game’s DLCs until 2014. In recent years, Activision has been releasing shooter game modes primarily on PlayStation — in Black Ops Cold War, “Zombie Annihilation” showed up before on the Sony platform.

Microsoft doesn’t want to take popular games off the PlayStation

In early June, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, clarified that Activision Blizzard and Bethesda franchises should not be pulled entirely from PS4 and PS5. According to him, certain games will end up being exclusive to Microsoft’s console, but big names should stay on Sony’s platform, to “keep the community.” Read it all here!