Mine Workers Trapped in Mexico for a Week, Water Levels in Flooded Wells Delay Rescue | World

Rescue forces will try to enter the mine in northern Mexico that was flooded six days ago with 10 workers inside, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday. About 600 people are part of the rescue team. According to government information, 25 submersible pumps and six drills are being used for extraction. Since August 3, more than 103,000 cubic meters of water, in addition to solid waste, have already been removed.

At a press conference held on Tuesday morning (9), the National Civil Protection Coordinator, Laura Velásquez, stated that there are still no conditions for the teams to enter the flooded galleries. According to her, images generated by an underwater drone, which is being used in operations, show that there is a large amount of solid elements that prevent the entry of teams.

Two pits were opened to help with the work of extracting water and another three are in the process of opening. “Our focus is on lowering the water level and removing obstacles so rescue teams and divers can enter. The information generated by the drone makes it possible to assess the conditions of the flooded galleries. Extraction work will continue. We are not resting even a minute, working 24 hours a day,” said Laura Velásquez.

President López Obrador, who visited the site, said that the expectation is that the rescue can begin no later than next Thursday. “If the work continues to advance, we will be able to enter. Our expectation is that we will be able to extract more than one and a half meters tomorrow”, informed the head of state.

2 of 3 Water is taken from a flooded mine where 10 workers were trapped in Mexico — Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes Water is taken from a flooded mine where 10 workers were trapped in Mexico – Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Family members expect a miracle

Almost seven days have passed since the collapse that occurred at the artisanal coal mine located in the community of Villa de Agujita, in the city of Sabinas, in the state of Coahuila. The excavation works reached an underground river, which caused the wells to flood. Fifteen miners were hit. Five managed to escape, but ten remain trapped at a depth of 60 meters.

The hopes that they are alive are diminishing by the hour, as it has not yet been possible to communicate with the workers. But for the family members accompanying the rescue, there is hope.

Liliana Torres, niece of Jaime Montelongo, one of the miners who are still in the coal mine, said that there is great expectation regarding the progress of work in the coming hours. “We’ve been told that the water levels are decreasing, so we hope that divers will be able to enter the wells soon,” she said in a statement to local radio.

Plutarco Ruiz, father-in-law of one of the workers, believes that they had time to seek shelter in the upper parts of the mine. “This is the last option for a miner when the well outlets are blocked”, he commented in an interview with a television station.

3 of 3 Families of trapped miners await information about the rescue in Sabinas, Mexico — Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes Families of trapped miners await information about the rescue in Sabinas, Mexico – Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Victims are between 22 and 61 years old.

Workers trapped in the coal mine are

José Rogelio Moreno Morales (22 years old)

Ramiro Torres Rodriguez (24 years old)

Hugo Tijerina Amaya (29 years old)

Jorge Luis Martinez Valdez (34 years old)

Sergio Gabriel Cruz Gaitan (41 years old)

José Rogelio Moreno Leija (42 years old)

Mario Alberto Cabriales Uresti (45 years old)

José Luis Mireles Argüijo (46 years old)

Margarito Rodriguez Palomares (54 years old)

Jaime Montelongo Perez (61 years old)