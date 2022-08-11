Minerva announces dividend. See the details:

Posted at 6:35 pm

Minerva’s board of directors (BEEF3) approved the distribution of interim dividends to shareholders, in the total amount of R$128,075,206.00, corresponding to R$0.2192204451 per common share issued by the company.

The information was released on the night of this Wednesday, 10.

People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of August 17, 2022 will be entitled to the declared dividend, respecting the negotiations carried out until that date, inclusive.

The shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 18, 2022, inclusive.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will be made in national currency, in a single installment, on August 29, 2022.

There will be no monetary restatement or interest between the date of declaration of dividends and the date of actual payment.

