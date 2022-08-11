Minerva (BEEF3) has a 264% increase in profit in the 2nd quarter, to R$424.7 million; will pay BRL 128.1 million in dividends

The meatpacking company Minerva (BEEF3) recorded net income of R$ 424.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reported this Wednesday (10), up 264% on an annual basis.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was a record at R$ 778 million, an annual increase of 42.8%.

Net revenue rose 34.7% to R$8.47 billion. As a result, the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) was 9.2%, an increase of 0.5 percentage point (pp) in comparison with the same period in 2021.

The Refinitiv consensus with analysts projected Ebitda of R$734.5 million and revenue of R$7.665 billion in the quarter.

“Given the persistent context of volatility in global markets, I once again highlight our strategy of geographic diversification, one of the main pillars of our business model and which continues to be essential in maintaining our profitability, and as an important risk mitigating agent. Minerva Foods’ operational footprint, distributed throughout South America, continues to play a fundamental role in the performance that the company has been delivering quarter after quarter and reflects our ability to arbitrate in the global animal protein market, always focusing on profitability and risk control”, pointed out the company in its earnings release.

Free cash generation reached R$415.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The meatpacker also ended 2Q22 with a cash position of R$6.2 billion and with the Net Debt/Ebitda indicator for the last twelve months at 2 ,Three times.

In the second quarter of 2022, consolidated slaughter volume totaled 1.036 million head, an increase of approximately 19% on both a yearly and quarterly basis. For the first 6 months of the year, slaughter totaled 1.910 million head of cattle, up 10.4% when compared to the same period in 2021.

“Slaughter growth is driven by strong demand for beef protein in the international market, in addition to the growing availability of animals ready for slaughter, particularly in Brazil”, he points out.

The company also highlighted that, in 2Q22, “it remained the main beef exporter on the continent. The Company’s market share in South American exports was approximately 20% in the period”.

Exports, in 2Q22, generated revenue of R$ 6.4 billion, an expansion of 36.5% compared to the same period in 2021 and 18.8% compared to 1Q22. In the first half of the year, exports reached R$ 11.7 billion, an increase of 33% when compared to the same period of the previous year. In the last twelve months ending in June 2022, the

export revenue totaled R$22.2 billion, a strong growth of 35.3%.

“The growth in the performance of the foreign market is mainly explained by the strong international demand for beef, particularly in the Asian market, which, combined with the scarce supply of protein, benefits exporting countries in South America”, he highlights.

The performance of the foreign market in the Brazil operation totaled 71% of gross revenue in 2Q22 and 68% in the last twelve months ended in June. In the ex-Brazil operations (Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay), exports represented 75% of gross revenue both in the quarter and in the last twelve months up to the second quarter.

dividends

The company also informed that the Board of Directors approved the distribution of R$ 128.1 million in the form of interim dividends, totaling an income of R$ 0.22 per share.

Payment will be made on August 29, 2022, and the Company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 18, 2022, inclusive.

