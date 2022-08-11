Minister announces incorporation of technology against stroke

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced today (10) the inclusion of thrombectomy in the procedures performed by the Unified Health System (SUS). Highly specialized and used in the acute phase of stroke, the treatment consists of inserting a catheter into the patient’s blood vessel to remove the blockage and restore blood flow to the affected area. The technology should be fully deployed by the end of the year

The announcement was made at the opening of the Global Stroke Alliance – for Stroke without Frontiers, a medical congress aimed at debating the Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA), in the capital of São Paulo.

According to Queiroga, the logistics of thrombectomy are complex, but there is already national experience to perform this procedure. Before being approved for insertion in the SUS, the technology was evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). The ordinance was published by the Department of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE), of the Ministry of Health, with the third phase remaining to be completed, which is the availability of specialized hospitals.

“There are 88 centers in Brazil that perform specialized treatment for stroke, but not all of them will have this technology at first. This is done step by step. It can only be available in those centers where there is technical qualification of teams of qualified professionals ”.

The minister explained that the criteria for choosing the places where the technology will be implanted will be the indicators of each of the hospitals, such as stroke mortality data, hospital stay, readmissions, patients who are treated with thrombolytics and the experience of doctors. .

According to Queiroga, the challenge of caring for stroke is so broad that it does not cover only specialized care, because it begins in primary care, with control of high blood pressure, diabetes, combating smoking, physical inactivity, among others. The minister stressed that stroke is the leading cause of death in the world, affecting 18 million people a year.

“This is the most effective way to reduce deaths from stroke, but those who have it need therapy to reperfuse the artery that is obstructed leading to stroke. This is done with thrombolytics, which are drugs that dissolve the clot, or with thrombectomy. It’s like a heart attack, but the logistics of a stroke are more complex because we have less time”.

Queiroga reinforced that all innovative therapies entail costs that can be incremental or the effectiveness of this therapy is much higher than what already exists, being a decremental cost. “In the case of thrombectomy, it was evaluated, and the ratio of cost and incremental effectiveness is within the threshold level that the Brazilian system supports funding. This issue of costs is not the biggest concern in relation to this therapy. ensure that the results of clinical trials are replicated in practice”.

what is stroke

Stroke happens when blood vessels that carry blood to the brain clog or break, causing paralysis of the brain area that has been without blood circulation. It is a disease that affects more men and is one of the main causes of death, disability and hospitalizations worldwide. There are two types of stroke, which occur for different reasons: hemorrhagic stroke and ischemic stroke.

Ischemic stroke occurs when an artery is blocked, preventing the passage of oxygen to brain cells, which eventually die. This obstruction can be due to a thrombus (thrombosis) or an embolus (embolism). Ischemic stroke is the most common and represents 85% of all cases.

A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, causing hemorrhage. This hemorrhage can happen within the brain tissue or on the surface between the brain and the meninges. It is responsible for 15% of all stroke cases, but it can cause death more often than ischemic stroke.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the main warning signs for any type of stroke are weakness or tingling in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body; mental confusion; speech or comprehension alteration; change in vision (in one or both eyes); change in balance, coordination, dizziness, or change in gait; sudden, intense headache with no apparent cause.

Factors that increase the risk of stroke are hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, overweight; obesity; smoking; excessive use of alcohol; advanced age; sedentary lifestyle; illicit drug use; family history; be male. To prevent, the ideal is to maintain a healthy life, without smoking, consuming alcohol or illicit drugs, in addition to maintaining a balanced diet, ideal weight, drinking plenty of water, practicing physical activities regularly and keeping blood pressure and glucose under control.