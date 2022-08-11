Minister of the TSE orders that video be excluded from the networks in which Lula calls Bolsonaro a genocide | Elections 2022

Minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined on Wednesday night (10) that videos in which former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) calls President Jair Bolsonaro genocidal.

The speech took place on July 20, in Guaranhus (PE). The minister responded to a request from the PL, Bolsonaro’s party. To the TSE, the party’s lawyers alleged that Lula’s statements constitute hate speech with very serious offenses to the president’s honor and image.

In his individual decision, the minister stated that the PL’s arguments are plausible and that Lula’s speech may have “set up the illicit of negative extemporaneous electoral propaganda, as an offense to the honor and image of another pre-candidate for the post of president of the Republic”.

Araújo stressed that candidates must avoid hateful and discriminatory speech, as well as the propagation of false messages or messages that may characterize slander, insult or defamation.

“It is possible to detect an apparent offense to the honor and image of a pre-candidate for the position of President of the Republic, since the conduct of attributing to a certain political opponent the attribute of genocide could, in theory, constitute a crime of injury or defamation”, he wrote.

According to the minister, the word or expression “genocidal” means to qualify a person and genocide is a crime.

Araújo recalls that the TSE understands that “the free expression of thought does not imply an absolute right, so that personal offenses aimed at harming the image of candidates and compromising the electoral dispute must be restrained, and it is up to the Electoral Court to intervene for the reestablishment of the equality and normality of the election or, still, for the correction of eventual conducts that offend the electoral legislation”.