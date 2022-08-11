Minister Rosa Weber is elected the new president of the STF; inauguration is scheduled for September | Policy

Minister Rosa Weber was elected this Wednesday (10) as the new president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The inauguration is scheduled for the 12th of September.

Also during this Wednesday’s session, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso was elected the new vice-president of the STF.

Both were elected by 10 votes to one. The election is made among the court’s own ministers and is protocol. The STF adopts a rotation system for the succession of its presidents, based on the criterion of seniority.

Therefore, the longest-serving minister who has not yet presided over the STF is elected.

Rosa Weber will replace Minister Luiz Fux at the head of the Court, but, unlike previous presidents, she will not serve two years of term because she will retire earlier, in October 2023, when she turns 75.

“This tradition does not overshadow, does not inhibit, does not harm the fact that I am touched by the vote of confidence of your Excellencies. To exercise the leadership of the Judiciary, for a career judge like me, who has been for 46 years, is an unsurpassed honor “, he stated.

“Especially in these tumultuous times that we are living in, the exercise of this position is an immense challenge,” declared Weber.

“I will try to carry it out with all serenity and with the certainty of your Excellencies’ support, which for me will be fundamental. And always in defense of the integrity and sovereignty of the Constitution and the democratic regime.”

From Porto Alegre, Rosa Maria Pires Weber was born on October 2, 1948. She joined the labor judiciary in 1976, as a substitute judge at the Regional Labor Court of the 4th Region (Rio Grande do Sul).

In 1981, she was promoted to the position of Chief Judge, which she successively held in the Conciliation and Judgment Boards of Ijuí, Santa Maria, Vacaria, Lajeado, Canoas and Porto Alegre.

She became a judge at the TRT in 1991, a court she presided over between 2001 and 2003, after having been a regional magistrate.

Rosa Weber was also a professor at the Law School of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), between 1989 and 1990, in the subjects of Labor Law and Labor Process.

The new president of the STF was invited to serve on the TST in May 2004, having been appointed minister of the Labor Court two years later.

In December 2011, Rosa Weber took office as Minister of the STF after being nominated for the Supreme Court by then President Dilma Rousseff.

In 2018, he assumed the presidency of the TSE and commanded the elections that year.