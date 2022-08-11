Mion says he keeps Boninho’s message with outside Globo: ‘Accept another proposal’

From the Newsroom 08/11/2022 – 4:11 Share

Marcos Mion was the interviewee this Wednesday (10) of the program “Saia Justa”, from the GNT, and said that he still keeps the negative message he received from cute about his move to Globo.

According to Mion, the director even encouraged him to sign a contract with another broadcaster because he already had different plans for Globo’s Saturdays.

“Happiness is proportional to suffering. My trip to Globo was a journey that involved a lot of faith, a lot of resilience. I have a WhatsApp from Boninho saying to me: ‘Saturday is closed, get on with your life, accept another proposal, because it won’t happen”, said the presenter of “Caldeirão”.

Mion said that he did not accept the director’s denial as sufficient, and appealed to faith so that the decision could be different and he would finally fulfill his dream of being hired by Globo.

“I said: ‘no, I won’t accept it’. I went to Our Lady, reinforced my promise. That wasn’t right. I was supposed to be there! I did my part,” she explained.

In December of last year, already hired by the broadcaster, Mion fulfilled a promise to Nossa Senhora de Aparecida and made a pilgrimage of 110 km from Minas Gerais to the sanctuary in Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo.

“I already have more than 20 years of career, thank God, very successful, but I don’t pretend to be used to saying that I’m living a dream”, said the presenter.