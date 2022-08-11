“Mor rape”; Luana Piovani ‘innovates’ in congratulations to Pedro Scooby, draws the attention of internet users and the web has repercussions

The actress caught the attention of several netizens for the “different” way she wished her ex-husband congratulations

During last night, Wednesday (10), Luana Piovani became a much talked about topic among netizens after congratulating her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby, in an ‘unusual’ way. The ex-couple always draws the attention of followers for the way they deal with each other.

“Happy New Year, Pedro. Srupício ‘mór’, father of my little scumbags. May God bless you greatly, always”she began saying. “Thankful for everything. For the children and teachings, in good and bad times. I will always be watching and praying for you”finished.

On social media, the ‘different’ way that Luana showed her affection soon had repercussions among people. Many Twitter users praised the mature relationship between them. Other people, on the other hand, highlighted the “exotic” way that the actress shows her affection, claiming to be “a cute way”, even if different.

“I thought it was cute! Her way of expressing love is really exotic”said one person. “Fan or hater? (laughs)”, joked another follower. A third person commented on the friendship between the two: “It’s very rare for two people to break up and remain friends like that.”.