Mother and children sheltered by Ezra Miller are missing, says website

The name of Ezra Miller continues to generate controversy. According to Vermont police, a mother and her three children who were allegedly living with the actor are missing.

According to documents obtained and published by Rolling Stone magazine, Vermont state police are searching for a woman and her three children – ages 5, 4 and one – who were living with Ezra Miller, but the actor is believed to be hiding the location of the family. This is because, according to documents, her mother was posting daily on her social media until mid-July, when her account was apparently deleted.

The police tried to speak to the mother at least twice over the weekend. The attempts came with the aim of delivering documents signed by the Vermont state attorney’s office demanding the removal of the youngest children from the care of their mother and Miller’s home. However, according to the investigation by Rolling Stone magazine, the actor told police officers that the family had not been on his property for months. The state attorney’s office said it thought that such an attitude was an attempt to evade compliance with the order.

In one of the police visits to Miller’s property, the actor was charged with theft for allegedly breaking into a property and stealing bottles of alcoholic beverages in May of this year.

Representatives of Ezra Miller were contacted by the Page Six vehicle, but did not return the contact attempt.