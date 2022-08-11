Mother discovers whereabouts of daughter missing for 36 years in conversation with neighbor on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

A conversation with a neighbor revealed to a mother the whereabouts of her daughter who had disappeared for 36 years in Morro da Nova Cintra, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. She said that her ex-husband had left the house where they lived with their daughter Marcela. When speaking the nickname of the man, who was known as Bida, she was surprised.

“The neighbor said he had known this man and his daughter since they were little and that they both lived in the Northwest Zone. That’s how my mother found out about everything”, said Karla Silva Nicodemos, Marcela’s older sister.

At 41 years old, Karla says she never forgot her younger sister, even though the two were separated when they were still children. Her father took the baby later as soon as she left home, when she was five. “My mother and he (father) fought a lot”.

And it was precisely after an argument that he left the house with Marcela and never came back. Karla says she has lived in the Center of Santos since she was a child and guarantees that she never stopped looking for her sister. After the mother got such a clue from the neighbor, that the youngest lived in the Northwest Zone, as well as a photo, she made a post on a social network asking for help.

“My mother’s eyes filled with tears and her heart spoke louder. just to see the photo [de Marcela] and comparing it, you can see that she looks a lot like our family”, said Karla.

2 of 2 Woman finds younger sister taken by her father after separation and discovers that the two live in the same region of Santos, SP. — Photo: Playback/Facebook Woman finds younger sister taken by her father after separation and discovers that the two live in the same region of Santos, SP. — Photo: Playback/Facebook

She published the photo of the ‘alleged’ sister on social media and it worked. Last Saturday night (6), the two exchanged messages and discovered that they live in neighboring regions of Santos.

According to Karla, she received messages via Facebook from a person named Marcela who identified herself as her younger sister. “I couldn’t believe it, we talked for hours,” she says.

After a while of talking, Karla understood why she couldn’t find her sister on social media. She took the surname of her adoptive family, to whom her father gave her right after leaving home. “I was looking for her by the surname Nicodemus for a long time, but I never got anything”, she points out.

Karla explains that, despite the surprise of meeting her sister, the two still need to make an appointment to meet in person again. “I never forgot her. No matter how many years go by, no one can pull out love. It’s in our blood,” she said.