Narrator tells emotion after report of Sport side, who overcame 2nd tumor: “Beautiful story” | sport

Sport’s defeat to Ituano last Tuesday ended with a story of overcoming: Eduardo. Debuting at Leão, he returned to play for more than a year stopped to recover from the second tumor in his right leg. The right-back cried on leaving the field and touched even the narrator of the match, Odinei Ribeiro.

On social media, the narrator shared records of the moment and later said – in a statement to the ge – that he learned about the story while studying for the match. He ended up identified by a relationship with his own personal life.

“When he started telling his drama, he couldn’t hold back the tears. I’m not just a football narrator. I’m a storyteller and above all, a human being.”

– I went through this recently with two brothers with heart attacks. I spent a lot of this with my mother, who passed away in January. So there’s no way to hold back the tears – she said, again with a choked voice.

Odinei also says that he narrated button football on the floor at home when he was younger and made the first official duel on radio, on top of a truck. That’s why he always sees every match as a decision.

– Here’s a sheet of my studies. One of those notes was about Eduardo, about the possibility of him playing football again after a year because of a tumor. When he took the field, my attention was on him, he explains.

“I am very moved because Eduardo’s story is beautiful. May we value life. Eduardo, a kiss on your heart, may God bless you and may you give your children much joy”.

Eduardo entered the field in the 23rd minute of the second half, without avoiding defeat against Ituano. On leaving the field, the right-back said that he went against doctors and that he overcame the recovery with the help of family and friends.

– Doctors arrived to tell me I wasn’t going to play ball anymore. That I would no longer play football and give my children the joy of seeing me play. But I got over it, thank God, with the help of my family and friends. Thank everyone involved in the process – said Eduardo.

“There were two cancers and winning them both was not easy for me. I’m alive, I have my whole leg and ready to help Sport in the final objective, which is access”, added the side.