National polio vaccination campaign continues until September 9

This week the federal government started two childhood vaccination campaigns and asked the population to take children and adolescents to health centers. The main mobilization aims to vaccinate children up to 5 years old against poliomyelitis. In addition to it, there is the multi-vaccination campaign, which aims to update the vaccination booklet of children under 15 years of age against various diseases.

The goal of the Ministry of Health is to vaccinate at least 95% of children against polio by September 9, and this is already an attempt to circumvent low immunization rates. About 40 thousand vaccination posts will be open to apply the doses of the 18 vaccines provided for by the national calendar for this public.





Inequality

According to data from the National Immunization Program (PNI), in 2021 only 69.9% of Brazilian children were vaccinated against polio, the lowest rate ever recorded.

The disease, also called infantile paralysis, has been eradicated in the country since 1994, granted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Even though the last Brazilian case took place in 1989, the vaccine gap worries the government and experts, who show that the fight against the disease is not over yet. Polio has re-emerged in Israel and a new strain has been recorded in Malawi, southeastern Africa.

It is worth noting that it is also necessary to be concerned with regional inequality in Brazil. PNI data show that, in 2021, the North would have only 59.4% of children vaccinated, while the South region of the country had 76.5% immunized.

Among the vaccines available at vaccination posts are doses against hepatitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, yellow fever, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, HPV, diphtheria, meningitis, among others.

