Nearly 3 million Brazilians resigned in five months | work and career

From January to May 2022, Brazil registered 2.9 million voluntary layoffs, according to a study carried out by the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan). Brazil follows a worldwide movement of layoffs, according to the report, which intensified after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number recorded in the period is already the highest since 2005. It is also the highest share of total dismissals – 33.48%.

According to Firjan’s manager of Economic Studies, Jonathas Goulart, there are old and new reasons for the layoff boom:

preference for new ways of working

globalization of the market, with the possibility of Brazilian professionals working in foreign companies without leaving the country

higher wages

personal issues

looking for new professional challenges

The study also points out the challenge of this new scenario for companies, which need to recruit and train a new employee until they reach autonomy in the new position, which can affect the company’s productivity.

Six of the ten occupations at the top of the ranking are in the Information Technology area: computer applications engineer, systems development analyst, information security administrator, information system programmer, computer operating systems engineer and information technology project manager.

Those who resigned the most were professionals with more years of schooling: 48.2% of the dismissals of higher education workers were voluntary. Among those with incomplete primary education, the proportion of voluntary dismissals was much lower, 25.4%.