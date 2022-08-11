Neto detonates Corinthians players after elimination to Flamengo in Libertadores

Neto harshly criticized the Corinthians squad after the elimination in Libertadores. During the opening of ‘Donos da Bola’ this Monday, the presenter detonated the team’s performance in 1-0 defeat to Flamengo and demanded more commitment to the São Paulo club.

– What is not normal is for you to think that you are Pelé, Neto, Marcelinho Carioca, Guerrero, that you are Chicão? What are you thinking, what do you want out of life? Fagner, first you’re fat, just weigh it. What did you do in the first goal, the irresponsibility of making the foul and not scoring, giving Roni a break? You’re kidding, and you’re the greatest right-back in Corinthians history-he said.

– There, against Flamengo, Vítor Pereira made a mistake in the lineup. He puts in Renato Augusto, takes out Willian, takes out Adson, puts in Roger Guedes, here comes Giuliano, who comes in in the second half and didn’t kick the goal. Didn’t they give a shit? The great evil of Corinthians players is that you think you are Pelé – he added.

Neto said that the current squad makes him an increasingly idol of the club. The presenter still defended Cassio.

– The only one I pay dick is Cássio. You didn’t take a card, you didn’t beat up. Thiago Maia, João Gomes, congratulations to Flamengo. Corinthians is not an academy team and has to respect the Palmeiras academy. What did they miss in Arrascaeta? – he asked.

– I suffer when Corinthians loses. The more Corinthians loses, the more Corinthians I become. When you lose like that, I become more of an idol, because I played fat, I scored, I wasn’t dedicated in training, but in the game, I was very Kid Bengala, I wasn’t afraid to play with 70,000 people. I loved playing games like that,” he said.

It is the third time in four years that Flamengo will play in the Libertadores semifinals. In a Maracanã with more than 68 thousand fans, Pedro, the competition’s top scorer, scored for Rubro-Negro. As the Cariocas had already won the first game by 2 to 0, they guaranteed the spot for the next phase. The team awaits the winner of the duel between Velez Sarsfield and Talleres.

Corinthians was left with the fight for the Brazilian title. Timão occupies second place, six points behind rival Palmeiras. The Libertadores semifinals will be on 8/31 and 9/1 (one way) and 9/6 to 8. In the other bracket of the continental competition, they face Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, on Wednesday, and Athletico and Estudiantes (ARG), on Thursday.