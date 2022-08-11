Neto harshly criticizes Corinthians players and only exempts Cssio from guilt in elimination

This Tuesday, Corinthians lost to Flamengo by 1-0, at Maracanã, and was eliminated from Libertadores. Neto, Timão’s idol and presenter, criticized the players of the alvinegro club for their performance in the game and made criticisms directed at Fagner.

“What’s not normal is for you to think you’re Pelé, Neto, Marcelinho Carioca, Guerrero, that you’re Chicão? What are you thinking, what do you want out of life? Fagner, first that you’re fat, just regret. what you did in the first goal, the irresponsibility of making the foul and not scoring, you give Roni a break? Ball Ownersgives TV Bandeirantes.

The former number 10 of Timão also criticized the coach Vítor Pereira. According to Neto, the Portuguese made a mistake in the team’s lineup for the duel against Flamengo. However, there was no lack of disapproval of the players. The presenter condemned the attitude of Corinthians athletes in the match.

“There against Flamengo, Vítor Pereira made a mistake in the lineup. Put Renato Augusto out, take out Willian, take out Adson, put in Róger Guedes, here comes Giuliano, who came in in the second half and didn’t kick the goal. Did they give you a beating? The biggest problem with Corinthians players is that you think they are Pelé”, fired the former player.

Despite widespread criticism of Corinthians athletes, Neto declared that he does not consider Cássio guilty of the elimination. The former player criticized the stance of Timão players and argued that the team needed to have taken a more aggressive stance in the duel.

“The only one I pay dick is Cássio. You didn’t take a card, you didn’t beat up. Thiago Maia, João Gomes, congratulations to Flamengo”, concluded the presenter and former Corinthians number 10.

