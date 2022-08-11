New virus called Langya henipavirus discovered in China

Researchers have started tracking a newly identified virus in China, with dozens of cases recorded so far. Called Langya henipavirus (LayV), the pathogen caused outbreaks in the country between 2018 and 2021 but was only formally identified last week.

According to scientists, the virus causes serious illness in animals and humans, and there are still no licensed drugs or vaccines for humans.

Credit: Robert Way/istockNew virus caused dozens of infections in China

The study published in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine analyzed 35 cases of patients from China, in the provinces of Shandong and Henan.

Of these, 26 were studied in more detail and clinical symptoms such as fever, irritability, cough, anorexia, myalgia, nausea, headache and vomiting were observed.

In at least 35% of patients some abnormalities in liver function were recorded. And 8% of them had kidney problems.

“Cases of Langya henipavirus so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need to panic,” said Wang Linfa, professor in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Program at Duke-NUS Medical School, one of the study’s authors. He added, however, that one needs to be alert, as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans.

What is known about the transmission?

The study authors noted that the research sample size is too small to determine whether human-to-human transmission occurs.

They believe the origin of the infection is animal and say there are indications that the shrew, a small mammal, is a natural reservoir of the Langya, but this still needs to be confirmed with further studies.

Infectious disease experts have long warned that the climate crisis and the destruction of nature will increase the risk of virus transmission from animals to humans.