Nine former mayors and one councilor are on the list of possible ineligibles in MS – Politics

President of the TCU, Bruno Dantas in the act of submitting the list to the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin (Image: Reproduction)

Nine former mayors of cities in Mato Grosso do Sul and a councilor from Campo Grande are among the 70 names that may be ineligible according to the list delivered to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union), this Wednesday. (10). All have had accounts disapproved by the Court in the last eight years.

Arlei Silva Barbosa (MDB) former mayor of Nova Alvorada do Sul, Celso Luiz da Silva Vargas (Solidariedade) former mayor of Maracaju, Dinalva Mourao (PSDB) former mayor of Coxim, Eder Brambilla (MDB) former mayor of Corumbá , Eledir Barcelos de Souza (PT) former mayor of Santa Rita do Pardo, Fauzi Suleiman (MDB) former mayor of Aquidauana, Heliomar Klabunde (MDB) and Julio Cesar de Souza (PDT) former mayors of Paranhos, José Garcia ( PTB) former mayor of Paranaíba, in addition to the councilor for Campo Grande Jamal Salem (MDB), are part of the list of people from Mato Grosso do Sul. See all names here.

The list has 6,804 names of people from all over Brazil. According to the TCU, these are cases that have already become final, in which there is no longer any possibility of appeals in terms of legality, legitimacy, economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

“Our auditors always had access to all the information they needed to produce their reports. This gives us a lot of peace of mind because we know that transparency is, of all the assets that a democracy needs to have, certainly one of the most valuable. It is what allows a citizen to monitor what their representatives and leaders of the nation are doing”, highlighted the president of the Court of Auditors, Bruno Dantas.

Now, it is up to the Electoral Court to declare or not the ineligibility of possible candidates in the elections, based on the Clean Record Law. “The explanation of this list, the transparency in relation to the zeal used for public affairs by the government, are facts that strengthen our process of registration of candidacies, the inspection of ineligibility and the importance of ethical action on the part of those who aim to govern, who intend to guide our political community”, stressed the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, upon receiving the list.

The TCU judges the accounts of public managers in 3 ways: regular, regular with reservations, irregular. Every election year, the Court publishes the list. In 2022, the region with the highest number of people with irregular accounts is the Northeast, with 2,718 cases. Southeast appears in second place, with 1,573 cases; followed by North, with 1,181; Midwest, with 709; and finally, the South region, with 610 irregular accounts.