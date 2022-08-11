“No more malicious rumors and lies”; after several criticisms from the web about the ‘Encontro’, Patrícia Poeta does not shut up and vents on social networks

Since Fátima Bernardes left the “Date”, the program has been receiving a lot of criticism on social networks. That’s because the public doesn’t seem to have liked it very much. Patricia Poet taking charge of the morning of TV Globo. The journalist has been a constant target on the way in which she leads the new format.

Because of this, several rumors that the show’s audience would have dropped have circulated on the web in recent weeks. Patrícia then decided to deny all these rumors, saying that they are creating “fake news” to reduce the success of the program.. Through Instagram, the presenter showed the numbers achieved and said: “Fighting fake news… with detailed audience numbers I just received, referring to last week“scored.

Then, she completed saying that the audience was leveraged even more: “Yes, this week’s ones have been even better!”. In the post, the presenter also took the opportunity to give a ‘pin’ to the program’s critics: “Enough with the evil rumors and lies. Ugly thing of people, who only wish evil for the other. How embarrassing!”shot.

Finally, she thanked those who accompany her and who continue to support her in her new career journey: “Gratitude for allowing me into your home, doing what I love – and with an amazing team that works tirelessly every day! We keep fighting hate with peace and love“, ended.

Manoel Soaresattraction companion of Patricia Poetleft a comment celebrating the numbers achieved and reinforced the team’s dedication to the program’s success: “Good to see these numbers. We are part of these people’s lives and we dedicate ourselves daily to bring relevant information and the result is this”, commented.