Nokia partners to offer 4G and 5G connectivity anywhere on earth from space; meet

Can you imagine using a cell phone with 4G and 5G anywhere on earth, on a ship in any region of the sea or even on an airplane? For connection aficionados, that reality could be just around the corner — or, at least, that’s what Nokia, in partnership with AST SpaceMobile, aims to deliver.

The Finnish company has signed a 5-year contract with AST SpaceMobile, which is building the first connected cellular network from space and directly accessible by any smartphone.

The companies will work together to expand universal coverage and connect disconnected communities around the world, which represent about half of the world’s population, according to the partnership’s press release.

With the service in place, customers located outside cellular coverage could access wireless broadband without having to invest in specialized hardware, connecting for the first time while roaming (technology that allows communication even when users are outside the coverage area). to a network located in space.

To this end, AST SpaceMobile has entered into several alliances and agreements with mobile operators around the world. Together, the partnerships add up to 1.8 billion users.

The next test satellite launch BlueWalker 3, in September this year, it will kick off connectivity tests with mobile operators on six continents. The satellite launch will take place in Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA).

“bluewalker 3 is a low-orbit satellite that has an aperture of approximately 64m2, which is designed to communicate directly with mobile devices using standard 3GPP frequencies. [organização que define o padrão de funcionamento para operadoras móveis e participou das definições do 5G]”, says the statement from the partnership.

AST SpaceMobile plans to deploy approximately 100 satellites to achieve significant global coverage.

“With the integration of the Nokia AirScale system, AST SpaceMobile and Nokia are taking an important step towards closing connectivity gaps around the world,” said Scott Wisniewski, director of strategy at AST SpaceMobile, in a statement.

How Nokia will participate in the project

Nokia will offer solutions it already has and develop the so-called Nokia AirScale Single RAN, which will seek to enable AST SpaceMobile to provide mobile services to new users and pre-existing subscribers in regions that are currently not served by terrestrial networks. This includes connecting to devices on land, at sea or in the air. The values ​​of the services were not disclosed.

Nokia will also supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, which is the 5G ecosystem. AST SpaceMobile will benefit from plug-in cards, which add capacity where needed. Nokia will also provide its NetAct solution, its network management system and efficient day-to-day operations, as well as optimization services and technical support.

“Connectivity should be considered an essential service, like water, electricity or gas. Everyone should have access to mobile broadband services, which ensures that no one is left behind,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

“We have been working closely with AST SpaceMobile on this important initiative for two years, which seeks to provide crucial connectivity, via satellites in space, to communities suffering from the digital divide around the world.”

Scott Wisniewski, director of strategy at AST SpaceMobile, says that Nokia is also helping the project with professionals: there are dozens of engineers and development professionals.

