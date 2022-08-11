NOTICE IS OUT. Scholarship of R$ 4.1 thousand. Look!

The notice is out HCPA residence! The Multiprofessional Residency in Health and Health Professional Area at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, is offering a total of 66 vacancies, with 58 vacancies for Multiprofessional and 8 vacancies for Health Professional.

The vacancies offered by HCPA residence are in the following professional categories: Physical Education, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physics, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Nutrition, Psychology, Social Work and Occupational Therapy.

The Medical Foundation of Rio Grande do Sul (FUNDMED) is responsible for organizing the event. Applications must be made on the FUNDMED website between August 10 and October 7, 2022. The application fee is R$ 290.00.

The application of objective evidence of the HCPA residence will take place on October 23, 2022.

See below the index with information about the HCPA residence:

HCPA residence: current situation

Contest history:

Notice published: August 11, 2022

HCPA residency: compensation and benefits

The resident is guaranteed a monthly grant from the transfer of funds provided by the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Health in the gross amount and BRL 4,106.09referring to the month of August/2022, under a special in-service education regime of 60 hours per week and exclusive dedication.

back to top

HCPA Residence: registration

The application for registration must be made between August 10 and October 7, 2022, exclusively on the website www.fundmed.org.br.

back to top

HCPA Residence: positions and vacancies

See below the vacancies and professional categories offered at Integrated Multiprofessional Residency in Health:

PE

Vacancies: 4

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: National or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Physical Education course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs, with due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Nursing

Vacancies: 12

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Nursing course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Pharmacy

Vacancies: 6

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: National or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Pharmacy course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Physiotherapy

Vacancies: 6

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Physiotherapy course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

speech therapy

Vacancies: 3

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being enrolled in the last semester of the Speech-Language Pathology course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Nutrition

Vacancies: 9

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: National or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Nutrition course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Psychology

Vacancies: 8

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Psychology course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Social service

Vacancies: 9

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: National or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Social Work course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs, with due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Occupational therapy

Vacancies: 1

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Occupational Therapy course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs, with due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

See below the vacancies and professional categories offered at Residency in Professional Health Area:

Pharmacy

Vacancies: 3

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: National or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Pharmacy course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Nursing

Vacancies: 2

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Nursing course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

Medical Physics

Vacancies: 3

Working hours: 60 hours per week

Requirements: Born or naturalized Brazilians with a diploma of completion or declaration of being studying the last semester of the Physics course, issued by a legally recognized Brazilian institution or an institution abroad, may apply for the Residency Programs. the due legal value, according to current legislation.

Attributions:

back to top

HCPA Residence: learn about the stages of the contest

List the stages of the last contest and if it is a qualifying or elimination stage.

meet the phases of the Institution X Contest, below:

Objective proof of HCPA Residency

The cities where the tests will be applied, the correction criteria used, total number of questions and application date.

Subjects

Insert lists / tables in html with the subjects and the number of questions for each subject covered in the last public notice for each position. Comment on the weight of the questions and the division by basic and specific knowledge.

Position 1

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Position 2

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Structure of the test

Inform the type of test (right and wrong, multiple choice or others), with or without correction factor, division by blocks.

discursive test

If there is, insert details about the application of the discursive test, details about the type of test, criteria for correction and maximum grade of the test.

practical test

If there is, enter details about the accomplishment and criteria for approval.

Oral test

If there is, enter details about the accomplishment.

Come back

Physical Fitness Test

If there is, enter details on what the activities are, what are the criteria for approval, number of calls.

Psychometric test

If there is, enter details about the accomplishment.

Graduation course

If there is, enter information about the training course: start date, location, how many successful candidates will be called, remuneration during the course (yes or no?) and so on.

Securities Rating

If applicable, enter information about the deadline and data for submitting titles and scoring by type of title.

Last HCPA Residence

Insert information about the year of the last contest, organizing committee, positions and vacancies offered and number of applicants.

back to top

Reasons to do the HCPA Residency

professional training

experience in the chosen area

scholarship of R$ 4.1 thousand per month

back to top

Get ready with Gran: Unlimited Subscription 7.0

Hello, contestants! The contests in 2022 come with everything and the Great Online Courses offers all the necessary structure for its approval.

Unlimited downloads of lessons and PDFs, FAQs, mind maps, access to over 27,194 courses, access to over 28,000 audiobooks and other amazing tools are still available.

The big news is that the Unlimited Subscription 7.0 got an upgrade! Follow:

Desktop App 3.0: complete and updated platform with application access for Windows, Mac and Linux;

complete and updated platform with application access for Windows, Mac and Linux; Great Audiobooks on the Web: access audiobooks for all careers through your computer or mobile browser;

access audiobooks for all careers through your computer or mobile browser; Great Web Studies Manager: organize your study routine and monitor your development by computer or cell phone;

organize your study routine and monitor your development by computer or cell phone; Gran Cursos 3.0 Questions: see questions commented on video by teachers;

see questions commented on video by teachers; Notice in Question: follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced);

follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced); “Can you reconcile?” tool: study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered;

study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered; Law in Question: practice dry law with questions focused on each part of the legal provisions that most fall on the tests.

What are you waiting for to become one Great Student and secure its approval in 2022? VIEW Unlimited Subscription 7.0 HERE

HCPA Residency Summary

HCPA residence Multiprofessional Residency in Health and Professional Health Area at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre – HCPA Current situation Notice published organizing bank Medical Foundation of Rio Grande do Sul (FUNDMED) Positions Physical Education, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physics, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Nutrition, Psychology, Social Work and Occupational Therapy education Higher level careers Residence Capacity Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul Number of vacancies 66 vacancies Remuneration BRL 4,106.09 Registrations 08/10 to 10/07/2022 Registration fee BRL 290.00 Objective test date 10/23/2022 Click here to see the HCPA Residency Notice