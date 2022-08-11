NVIDIA is disappointed in the sale of video cards

THE NVIDIA released this week preliminary results on its second fiscal quarter, and the numbers are not encouraging. The forecast was that the company would have a revenue of $8.1 billionbut ended up registering $6.7 billiondown 6.7%.

Like other companies in the same field, NVIDIA operates on several fronts, however, it was precisely in the segment that its name is most remembered, that of products aimed at games, that the numbers ended up contributing directly to this retraction in revenue, which Jensen HuangCEO and co-founder of the company defined as “a significant decline”.

The company’s gaming segment recorded revenue of US$ 2.04 billionfall of 44%, compared to the previous quarter. Comparing year on year, the decline was 33%. In addition to the games market, NVIDIA also has solutions that serve the data center, automotive, professional visualization, OEM, among others.OEM market, among others.

Huang justified the fall with a “macroeconomic headwind“, caused by strong inflation in several important markets, recession and an obvious change, due to the unfavorable moment, in the pattern of behavior: fewer people are buying luxury products, which is the case of the video card.

Evidently, NVIDIA, like other players in the semiconductor market, is moving behind the scenes to contain this phase. TWe take steps with our gaming partners to adjust pricing and inventory channels”, says the CEO of NVIDIA.

The downward trend in video card prices, stimulated by the collapse of the cryptocurrency market, will gain even more strength with this necessary price cut that companies will make to oxygenate the VGA market, and also make room for the new generation. The price cut on RT 30 generation cards can reach 25%.

In relation to a positive front, the company presented a jump of 59% in relation to the previous quarter (and 45% in the year-on-year comparison). NVIDIA is investing heavily in the automotive market, in AI solutions, through a software-defined end-to-end platform (NVIDIA Drive) that makes it possible to improve the development of autonomous vehicles on a large scale.