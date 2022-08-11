OnlyFans Model Arrested for Killing Her Boyfriend with a Knife in the US | World

Police in Hawaii, in the United States, arrested on Wednesday (10) the model Courtney Clenney, 26, who uploaded images on the platform OnlyFans, for stabbing and killing her boyfriend in Miami in April.

In a statement, police said she was arrested for the unpremeditated murder of Christian Obumseli with a fatal weapon.

The death took place on April 3, while the model was in rehab for substance abuse and PTSD, according to her attorney Frank Pietro. Death took place in a luxury apartment.

Pietro, the lawyer, disagrees with the arrest, as, for him, it is established that the client acted in self-defense during a fight that ended with the stab wound.

The lawyer claimed that the couple’s relationship was toxic, and that her boyfriend had attacked and hanged her on the day in question. “Courtney had no choice but to respond forcefully,” he said.

A cousin of the victim has already stated that the family does not believe in the self-defense thesis and that Toby Obumseli would not violently attack someone.

Obumseli, the victim, worked with cryptocurrencies.

Courtney didn’t use her own name on OnlyFans, but the nickname Courtney Tailor. She had 2 million followers on her social media platforms according to American media.

She and Obumseli had been dating for less than two years. The relationship was marked by domestic conflicts: she was even arrested for domestic assault in Las Vegas, and, at a time when the two lived in the city of Austin, Texas, the police were called on several occasions to resolve conflicts between the couple.

The two had been living in Miami for a few months. According to the Miami Herald, city police went to their apartment on April 1, two days before the stabbing, to answer a domestic disturbance call.

On the night of April 3, shortly before 5 pm, Clenney called the police to say that Obumseli had been stabbed.