Operation Real Petroleum notifies DF gas stations for fraud

Júlia EleutérioRafaela Martins

posted on 08/11/2022 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Five gas stations in the DF were notified this Wednesday for tampering with pumps that were delivering less fuel than was due. Known as Petróleo Real, the operation is commanded by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), together with other bodies. The notified establishments and the amounts of the fines imposed were not disclosed.

Yesterday, 31 gas stations in the Federal District and surroundings were investigated and the goal is to find out the situation of another 60, until tomorrow. The action investigates the quality of fuels, the validity of the products offered, the measurement of supply pumps and the transparency in the disclosure of prices to the consumer, as well as possible administrative infractions and non-compliance with labor, environmental, tax and safety standards.

The National Secretary for Consumer Protection, Rodrigo Rocca, highlighted that the investigations began with a suspicion of cartelization of the posts in the DF and in other parts of the country. “For now it’s under investigation,” he assessed. “A sweep, so to speak, in various fuel segments for us to know not only the issue of price and the transfer of tax reductions, but also this news of cartelization”, he pointed out.

Advisor to the presidency of the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), Marcelo Pagotti, says that the agency’s teams are responsible for gauging the pumps and fuel nozzles and for the volumetry, to verify if the quantity that comes out of the pumps is the same that enters the tanks of vehicles.

Electronic fraud at gas stations are devices placed at the pump to change the amount of fuel that is supplied to the consumer. “At the pump, R$100 worth of fuel will appear on the digital panel when, in fact, R$95 were placed”, exemplifies Pagotti about the operation of the scheme. The advisor explains that, with the news in the team, even if these devices are turned off remotely, as they are triggered by a control, agents can check the pump for tampering with the processor.

Also following the findings, the director general of the Institute for Consumer Protection (Procon-DF), Marcelo Nascimento, points out that the body seeks irregularities in the prices shown in advertising. “The post can insert a statement of verification, which is where the irregularity is pointed out and it has a period of 30 days to be able to remedy it”, Nascimento highlighted in case there is an error in the pricing practice.

To avoid inconvenience at the time of supply, the Director pointed out that the consumer has to be aware from the time of entering the gas station. “It has to be showing the normal sales price to the consumer, without any kind of discount, either by means of payment or application”, he pointed out. “You should pay attention at the time of supply also to check if the pump is zeroed and if that fuel that is being placed is really what he asked for”, he advised, noting that consumers should report to the agency if there is an irregularity.

After the investigative work, the information will be forwarded to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the Federal Police to investigate possible crimes. This operation takes place for the second time in a period of one year. Various bodies were mobilized for the action, such as: the Secretariat for Integrated Operations (Seopi) and the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), both linked to the ministry; the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP); the Federal District Military Fire Brigade (CBMDF), Brasília Environmental Institute (Ibram), in addition to Inmetro and Procon.

Asked about the operation, in response to the Correio, Sindicocombustíveis said that it does not carry out investigations or checks at the stations, which is the responsibility of the ANP. In addition, he points out that he has not received any demand from workers regarding possible generalized infractions. Regarding pricing, the union emphasizes that it “always informs and alerts all retailers about compliance with decrees and consumer code in the format of price presentation, however, we know that some insist on not complying with the law”.

cartel practice

Cartel — when companies get together and agree on prices, limiting competition — is a practice that seeks an undue profit. The professor at the Department of Economics at the University of Brasília (UnB) and former chief economist at CADE, Victor Gomes, points out that cartels are a way of taking money from consumers, extracting undue income from them.

In the professor’s assessment, from the 1980s onwards, several antitrust authorities began to condemn more cartel cases and find more. “Today, as we have better technological instruments, computer programs, better-trained economists and more data, it is possible to look for cartels”, he emphasizes.

Gomes points out that there is already a recent conviction outside the country for manipulation of exchange rates, interest rates between banks, in addition to cartels in international cargo transport. “There are many cartels and it is difficult to fight, because it is very advantageous for companies that do so”, he highlights. “We can observe prices when there is a cartel, because values ​​change behavior and we find this through statistical work”, he comments.