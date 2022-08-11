Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira has a vocation for the epic – 08/11/2022

It is clear that Danilo’s expulsion, in the 29th minute of the first half, was not intentional. In fact, it seemed more like a miscalculation and execution of the great young Palmeiras midfielder in marking Zaracho. Hard entry and in the wrong place.

But the fact is that Palmeiras managed, after a pressure attempt to quickly gain an advantage to manage, that the protagonism of the game at Allianz Parque for the return of the Libertadores quarterfinals passed to Atlético Mineiro.

And Cuca’s team didn’t know what to do with him, not even with 68% of possession. As the coach himself acknowledged in the post-game press conference. There was a lack of mobility and work between the defense and midfield of the two-time South American champion, who left the markings a little to the side and scored more by zone in a 4-4-1 that had Dudu ahead, Raphael Veiga and Zé Rafael on the inside, Rony on the right and Gustavo Scarpa on the opposite side.

It changed in the second half, in several moments, to a 4-1-4, with Zé Rafael more fixed in front of the defense, and a line of four to generate more options of exit in the counterattacks. And taking advantage of each dead ball, including sides, to equal numerically in aerial plays.

It got worse after the red card for Scarpa, in the 37th minute of the second half. Another silly and disproportionate foul, there Palmeiras was pure organization and mental strength, added to the impressive energy of the crowd in the stands, singing loudly without stopping.

While the Rooster panicked with time passing and the responsibility of victory. When the ball came to Hulk to decide, he failed again at the Palmeiras stadium. Last year with a missed penalty, this time on a cross kick and finish on Weverton’s crossbar, the best of the match with seven saves.

Or eight, if we consider the fundamental intervention in Rubens’ charge, in the previously traumatic penalty shootout. It could have been Vargas, who came in to charge and was sent off in stoppage time. Murilo completed the five perfect shots of Abel’s team, increasingly stronger mentally, and started the alviverde ecstasy on the rainy night in São Paulo.

If the expelled players lacked intelligence, who will be missed in the semifinals against Estudiantes or Athletico, and Danilo can get up to two suspension games, there was collective intelligence left over to lead the game in adversity. Specialty of a team that seems dedicated to the epic. to the heroic. Also because they are almost always in a position of inferiority in big games.

Whether exploring counterattacks against River Plate in both games in 2020, or closing the house at Allianz against Galo in the two South American duels. Or opening the scoring early in the decision against Flamengo in Montevideo and dedicating himself to defending Weverton’s goal for practically the entire second half. It yielded a draw, but won on Andreas Pereira’s failure, which Deyverson took advantage of, in overtime.

Abel always prefers to be David, but his team is Goliath. Two-time champion and three-time favorite. Because they have more ability to adapt to what the game presents, or to the difficulties that the team itself creates for itself.

On Saturday, they face Corinthians in Itaquera. The rival shaken by an unquestionable elimination to Flamengo, Palmeiras with the confidence at the top for another overcoming. But Abel already prefers to go through the physical and emotional exhaustion of the match and the day less for rest and preparation. Favoritism always on the other side. Even with a six point advantage in the table. Typical.

(Stats: SofaScore)