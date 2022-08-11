‘Pantanal’ actress uses racist term and is corrected by Manoel Soares in ‘Meeting’ | TV



Marcela Fetter at the Meeting – Reproduction

Marcela Fetter at the Meetingreproduction

Published 08/10/2022 14:23

Rio – Actress Marcela Fetter, who plays the character Érica in “Pantanal”, went through a real tight skirt in this Wednesday’s “Meeting”. She was talking about the controversial relationship her character has with her parents, when she used a racist term and was corrected live by Manoel Soares. Besides him, Patrícia Poeta and Tati Machado also participated in the chat.

“Erica who is not of this family. She is the black sheep of the family”, said the actress. “Or white”, Manoel countered, at the same time. The mood set in the studio. The audience then began to laugh and the mood dissolved.

On the internet, Manoel’s correction was praised. “Manoel Soares subtly correcting the racist expression of the Pantanal actress from ‘black sheep’ to ‘white sheep’. Loved it?”, said one person. “I love you, Manoel. Always accurate”, said another internet user.