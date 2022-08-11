‘Pantanal’: Alcides and Muda will go after Juma to plan Tenório’s death | come around

Alcides and Muda will go after Juma to plan Tenório’s death

Alcides and Muda will decide that it is time to act against Tenório. In recent chapters, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) relayed messages from Cramullhão, saying that the farmer needs to act soon against the farmer. When they arrive at the tapera, Juma will be surprised by the visit.

“We came to paiz… It’s about a subject that interests you”, Alcides will begin, calming the jaguar-girl.

After Muda gives news of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) to her friend, Alcides reveals that he slept with Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and that this aroused more hatred in Tenório, who should soon act against him. The trio will conclude that they need to speed up.

Muda will begin by introducing her and the pawn’s idea.

“Arcides was thinking of luring him here, Juma, for him to die here”, she will say.

Juma will question why the tapera is the ideal place.

“It was his fault that I came here looking for your parents… And they spilled their blood on this floor”, Alcides will justify.

“We want to know if, when the time is right, we can count on you?”, Muda summons.

