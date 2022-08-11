‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca is shocked by Guta’s revelation

Isabel Teixeira is Maria Bruaca in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be in shock after a revelation from Guta (Julia Dalavia).

After discovering that she is not a sister of Marcelo (Lucas Leto), the girl will decide to have a serious conversation with her mother in the company of her boyfriend.

– ANDI’m expecting a child, mother – she will say.

– Huh? A son?! Expecting a child, Guta? How… How are you expecting a child? Expecting a child from whom? – Maria will ask, scared.

READ MORE:

Maria Bruaca makes a shocking proposal to Tenório

José Leôncio makes a decision that will change Zaquieu’s life

Irma is terrified by the reaction of the son inside the belly

Old man from Rio takes radical action to prevent Jove’s new romance

Tenório bans Zuleica from sleeping with him

At this moment, Marcelo will take the floor:

– My, Miss Maria.

– Thank God Our Lady! – Maria will answer in shock and almost fainting.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the highlights of the week: