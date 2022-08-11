‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca will refuse to return with Guta and will send her daughter away | come around

In this Wednesday’s chapter, the 10/8th, of “Pantanal” we will have an emotional reunion of mother and daughter. You can prepare the tissues – it’s hard not to cry lately with our Maria Chalaneira (Isabel Teixeira), right? Well, be ready also for a surprising attitude from her towards her daughter.
Guta (Julia Dalavia) saw her mother crossing the river in a boat and was upset when Maria turned her face to her. 👇
Maria Bruaca ignores Guta’s call
The girl will go in a boat after her mother and will be surprised to see the happiness on Maria’s face.
“I’m alive, fia… I’m alive… For the first time in my life,” says Maria emotionally as she hugs Guta.
In ‘Pantanal’, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is reunited with her daughter, Guta (Julia Dalavia) — Photo: Globo
Guta begs his mother to come home (ie Tenório’s farm, where Zuleica and her children are living).
“Guta, let me follow my fate. Go away, you”, says Maria, when her daughter says she wants to be with her.
“I can’t leave you here living who knows how, mother”, says Guta crying.
“I am living well. Let me stay, let me follow my destiny.”
In ‘Pantanal’, Guta is devastated by what she hears from her mother — Photo: Globo
She is already directing her daughter back to the boat. And, when saying goodbye, she cries out happily:
“Maria Bruaca died. Bruaca became Chanalera, fia. Now I am Maria Chalanera.”
In ‘Pantanal’, Maria (Isabel Teixeira) says that Bruaca died and she is now Maria Chalaneira — Photo: Globo
(Okay, Guta was devastated by being away from her mother, we understand, but asking Mary Bru to go back to the hell she lived with Tenório is already too much, right?)
10 Aug
Wednesday
Maria Bruaca avoids looking at Guta, and continues with the punt. Juma confesses to the Velho do Rio that she feels lonely. Miriam suggests that Jove stay on the farm longer. Mariana tries to convince José Leôncio to treat Zaquieu as a pawn. Miriam sees the ring that Jove left in the car. Maria Bruaca asks Guta to forget about her. Guta decides to leave the farm. Miriam and her team are perplexed to see Jove meet a gentleman that only he can see. Jove is astonished to find out that the farmer was the Velho do Rio. Zuleica reveals to Guta that Marcelo is not the girl’s brother.
