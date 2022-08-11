Pantanal: Trindade is frightened by the revelation of the cramullion and hits the hammer: “Num pode permitî!”

The relationship between Trinity (Gabriel Sater) and Sister (Camila Morgado) still promises to give something to talk about in the next chapters of ‘Pantanal’. Pregnant with the cramullion baby, the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) has not been feeling well and will be abandoned by her beloved soon, according to information from André Romano. Afraid, the stranger is determined to flee.

“And our son? Do you want him to stay away from you too? What’s going on, Trinity? For God’s sake, or the devil’s, tell me?, will ask the redhead. The revelation of the cramullion baby scared Trinitywho doesn’t think about going back and changing his mind: “I already told you… I need to be away from you. It’s a matter of precision, it’s not a sea…”the devil’s friend will answer.

The violist took this attitude out of fear of what the cramullion might do to his heir, making it very clear that it has nothing to do with his love for Sister: “This child is mine, princess… It is ours. Plus, if I stay here, Cramulh will take it from us. And that’s something I can’t allow!”will terminate the pawn, about to disappear from the farm of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Phylum (Dira Paes), upon seeing the state of Madeleine (Karine Teles), will try to find out what happened: “So how do you explain his cold gaze? His way with me? Oh my God, he looks like a different person. You’ll see it’s someone else. Because this guy who is there… This man, who says he is the father of this child, is not the Trindade with whom I fell in love”will say Sister.