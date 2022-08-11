‘Pantanal’: Viola de Trindade will play alone and leave pedestrians scared with message from Cramullhão | come around

Before knowing more… how about remembering an intervention by Cramullhão?
Trindade gives a message from Cramulhão to José Lucas
And out of nowhere…. a guitar playing alone. That’s exactly what will happen in the coming weeks of Pantanal!
Alcides and Zaquieu will enter the shed and Trindade will also be there, with only his eyes on the musical instrument playing a track without the slightest human touch.
The two pawns will be terrified.
“It’s Cramulhão, Zaquieu… It’s Cramulhão!”, announces Alcides. “It looks like he [Trindade] is possessed”.
Without showing any reaction, Trindade will continue with his gaze fixed on the guitar. Alcides will suggest that it is the “seven skin”. Zaquieu, still shaking with the situation, will say:
“Knock that mouth, Alcides! Isola! Isola!”, hitting the wood three times.
Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be scared of the viola — Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo
With the touches on the wood, Trindade will wake up from the trance and ask what happened. After the pedestrians’ explanations, Irma’s partner (Camila Morgado) will try to reassure them and say that it was not the Cramullhão.
“Who was that then?”, Alcides will ask.
“The little boy…”, answered Trindade.
“Your son?”, asks the pawn.
“I don’t know if this child is mine”, says Trindade, leaving everyone in shock.
Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will say that the message is from his son — Photo: Globo
