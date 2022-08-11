Paolla Oliveira explains relationship with motherhood in Papa é Pop

The public that goes to cinemas to watch “Papai é Pop”, which opens today, will see Paolla Oliveira in a different role from the many muses that the actress has lived on TV and in cinema. In the film, a comedy based on a successful book, she plays a first-time mother, who faces a crisis in her relationship with the arrival of her daughter. Her father is played by Lázaro Ramos.

buy ticket

Motherhood is a theme present in Paolla’s life. In 2020, the actress revealed that she was advised by a doctor to freeze eggs due to the “premature aging” of her body. Today, she says that yes, being a mother is on her horizon, but that she will not surrender to the demands for the “position of a traditional woman”.

“[A maternidade] it’s part of my future. In no way do I place myself in a traditional woman’s position, I Think there is no more space for it. Everytime I can speak, debate and demonstrate in some way who I am and what I think, I will do it to fight this or that place. I don’t want to be in just one post,” says the actress.

Paolla Oliveira reflects on a change she took in her life as a public person when she chose to more openly expose her current relationship with the sambista Diogo Nogueira. In the same way that she defends her right to discretion, Paolla wants to be able to speak and expose her personal life freely when it suits her.

Samba musician Diogo Nogueira and actress Paolla Oliveira together in Rio de Janeiro Image: Neuronha/Instagram

“There is no model of perfection, but it’s good to show affection, and it’s been my option now. I talk a lot about being discreet, but it’s time for us to be proud and show affection, affection, relationships that speak of lightness and this place which we need”, he says.

Is daddy pop?

The new film with Paola and Lázaro, directed by Caíto Ortiz, is inspired by “O papa é pop”, a 2015 book by writer and speaker Marcos Piangers, which has sold more than 500,000 copies in countries such as Brazil, Portugal, Spain and England. In it, the Santa Catarina native shares stories of his own experience with fatherhood, and reinforces the importance of family ties in upbringing.

Although the title of the film and the book initially reflects on fatherhood, the other side of this equation is not forgotten. At the beginning of the plot, it is Paolla’s character who gives herself the most to her daughter, giving up her career, friendships and vanities in favor of Laura’s often lonely upbringing.

Lázaro Ramos and Paolla Oliveira filmed the comedy ‘Papai é Pop’ in isolation due to the protocols of covid-19 Image: Publicity/Stella Carvalho

“Whenever we talk about empowerment, we are talking about movements that are individual. AND the film brings relational empowerment”, explains Piangers. “We have to talk about the father, but to talk about the father, we have to talk about the mother. single mother, the child, the friends, the friend who puts that bad pile. This is the communication proposal, in search of happier families, balanced and connected relationships.”

Elisa Lucinda

In addition to husband and wife, a third figure is important for the development of the plot: Gladys, single mother of the character of Lázaro who is played by the actress and poet Elisa Lucinda and brings a layer of understanding and comfort to the desperate and lost couple. For Paolla, it was only after the film’s first public screenings and reactions from the audience and journalists that the importance of the dynamic between the two women became noticeable.

“We are only realizing some things here, including this relationship with the mother-in-law”, he tells in an interview with Splash. “There, Elisa [Lucinda] it’s so present, and it was so wonderful. There was a very interesting situation. I’m over there at the sink washing dishes, disheveled, already tense with the situation”, she recalls, about a particular scene in the film in which her character is quite busy and tired.

“And I looked at Elisa and she said: ‘That’s right, that’s exactly it’. So I thought: ‘That’s right, the path is right’. This outside complicity and this genius that is Elisa only enhanced this relationship , and I hadn’t even realized that it was so important, especially in front of a film with so many aspects. Having someone is very important, the [personagem] Elisa doesn’t have a mother present, their relationship lacks exactly what the film proposes.”

Therefore, for her, the fact of not being a mother turned out to be a positive point in her understanding relationship with the character and her complex situation. “I have very present friends, I have a very present mother. All of them were there with me a little bit”, she reflects.