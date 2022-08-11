Parliamentarians react and promise opposition to salary readjustment of STF ministers

If approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by the President of the Republic, salaries increase from R$ 33 thousand to R$ 46 thousand

Minister Luiz Fux presides over a plenary session of the STF



Parliamentarians reacted through social networks to the salary readjustment that the ministers of Federal Court of Justice (STF) decided to implement in their own salaries. the federal deputy Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP) stated that the increase is a lack of sensitivity and disconnection with the reality of Brazilians, who suffer from hunger and unemployment. the deputy Marcel Van Hattem (PN-RS) called it irresponsibility and promised to vote against the measure in the Chamber. the senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) declared that, with the increase, the end of super salaries gains strength in the Senate. The president of the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil, Neslon Alves, defended the adjustment. According to him, the decision of the STF comes in the sense of promoting what the Federal Constitution determines, an annual general review, which, unfortunately, is not carried out every year as planned.

Currently, STF ministers receive R$ 33,293.32. If the increase is definitively approved, the salary should reach R$ 46,366.00. The readjustment should have an effect throughout the country, including the Legislative and Executive. This is because the remuneration of Supreme Court justices represents the salary cap for the Brazilian civil service. The text still needs to be approved by the House and also by the Senate, in addition to being sanctioned by the President of the Republic. The last readjustment granted to the ministers took place 4 years ago. Already the servers of the judiciary had a salary recomposition 6 years ago. If Congress approves the text, payments must be made in 4 installments starting in April 2023. In the report that supported the STF’s decision, the president of the Court, the minister Luiz Fuxattributed the readjustment to the need for salary recomposition and said that the increase is based on inflationary losses of almost 40%, according to the IPCA

*With information from reporter Iasmin Costa