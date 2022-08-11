Partner at Verde Asset, Stuhlberger zeroes in on the real – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Fund increased positions taken in US interest rates (when the asset is expected to rise)

The Fund also maintained a long position in implied inflation in Brazil, in gold, in oil and in global high yield

Last month, the multimarket fund returned 1.54%

by Bruna Camargo – Verde Asset Management, a manager whose partner is Luis Stuhlberger, made some changes in its hedge fund. In a monthly letter, the management team highlights that the fund has increased the positions taken in interest rates in the United States (when there is an expectation that the asset will rise). It also maintained a long position in implied inflation in Brazil, in gold, in oil and in high-yield global assets (high global yield). The allocation purchased in reais via options was zeroed.

Read too

“The Verde fund had gains in stock market positions in July, both in Brazil and in the global share. High yield credit and oil positions also contributed positively. The losses came from the exposure in Brazilian reais and from the positions taken in interest rates in developed markets, in addition to the long position in [inflação] implicit in Brazil and the purchase of gold”, describes the monthly letter.

Last month, the multimarket fund had a return of 1.54% due to the appreciation (1.88%) of the stock portfolio (book). The currency portfolio lost 0.20%. And fixed income lost 1.08%.

Verde’s team highlights “the improvement in the markets”, which began at the end of June, gained momentum and lasted until the first days of August. In the manager’s assessment, the two points that justify this are the “extremely exacerbated market positioning on the negative side, causing any small improvement to provoke a disproportionate rally to the change in fundamentals” and “a perception that long-term interest rates long in the United States (and therefore other markets) saw their peak”.

“The combination of more well-behaved discount rates and overly pessimistic sentiment caused a very strong movement of improvement in the markets”, he says. Find out why Verde Asset sees the market excessively ‘excited’ in July.

According to Verde, the increase in risk in the stock market and credit in June “contributed in an important way to the performance of the fund this month, despite the losses in the positions taken in interest rates”. “We did not expect a rally of such magnitude, but we saw an opportunity to allocate capital at very interesting prices. This management discipline will be essential to navigate a period that still promises to be quite volatile”, points out the manager.

As a result, another move in Verde’s multimarket fund was to take advantage of this rally to reduce its allocation to the global stock market. The allocation in Brazilian shares was maintained.

presidential race

“The Brazilian market also saw an improvement, with lower risk premiums. Global factors have dominated, although local noise has also reduced as politicians focus their energies on the election campaign. We believe that a narrowing of the gap between the two candidates is very likely in the next two months, in a typical phenomenon of an ‘incumbent’ seeking reelection”, describes the letter. According to the manager, “it will be interesting to follow the reading of the markets for this phenomenon”.

Last week, on a panel at an investment fair, Stuhlberger said the possibility that the presidential race will reveal Brazil as a “banana republic” is not in asset prices.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better