Paula Fernandes speaks after an advisor’s statement: “Fake news”

posted on 08/10/2022 14:42



(Credit: Reproduction / Instagram @paulafernandes)

The country singer Paula Fernandes used social networks to comment on the alleged demands that she usually makes for the dressing rooms of her shows.

The advisor and businessman Gui Artístico said, during participation in a podcast, that Paula Fernandes has already asked for a double bed in a dressing room and that the demands made by the singer would have given her the title of “boring” in the music market.

In a series of stories published on Instagram, Paula Fernandes made a long rant about the case, calling for an end to fake news. She even mentioned other famous victims of fake news.

“You know that my last few months were a lot of work, a lot of travel, a lot of commitments. A lot of good things happening in this resumption of shows and my schedule. That’s why I decided to take a break, I took a week off to rest , travel and recharge, as I have a new tour in August. On the way back from this rest trip, I came across a new fake news about me,” she began.

“I confess that I didn’t know whether to laugh or be indignant at the news that I had demanded a double bed in the dressing room. Is it possible? And I’ve read countless fake news. And this one still managed to surprise me. Normally I don’t answer this one. kind of news, because whoever invents it is trying to attract attention, to gain these five minutes of fame. But this time it was different, I felt I needed to talk about it. How long are we going to allow and collaborate with this fake news culture? It’s extremely worrying . It serves to generate more misinformation”, continued the singer.





“I think we need to look at each news with more care. We don’t know the consequence of that. Only this year we had the names of great public women involved in fake news. I’m pregnant, Paolla Oliveira who is also a victim of fake news. It’s revolting!”, he commented.

“We need to be respected and heard. My answer is to all those who spread fake news without responsibility, without imagining that on the other side there is a person, a life and a career. of fake news!”, he concluded.