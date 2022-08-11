Persistent deflation is more hostile to the economy than inflation – News

A nightmare for Brazilians and governments in different periods of history, the Inflation hits consumers’ pockets hard. The effect of rising prices, however, does not compare with the overwhelming scenario created by a persistent period of deflation.

In the opinion of economists interviewed by the R7any prolonged period marked by falling prices discourages household consumption, reduces investments and slows down the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.

Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA, says that persistent deflation is also not positive as it signals that the “economic health is not good” as it reduces the production of goods and services. “If companies produce less, there is less employment and less income, which is not a positive thing”, he explains.





Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP Investimentos, says that the fear of deflation was a major concern before the pandemic in developed economies, as it left productivity stagnant.

“If having a lack of control in rising prices is very bad because it reduces the value of the salary received by workers, deflation is even worse, because people anticipate that prices will fall, they do not consume and do not invest with the expectation that they will pay least up front”, highlights Tatiana.

In July, Brazil recorded the biggest deflation in history, the first since May 2020, with the occasional reduction in fuel prices and electricity bills. The drop represents a simple relief as a result of the tax exemption for items, which have a significant weight in the calculation of the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index).

“As inflation in Brazil was rising too much and was accumulating a high close to 12% in the last 12 months, this is good because we can see a sign of decline, but it will not be positive if it happens in consecutive periods”, he points out. Nishimura.





