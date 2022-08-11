Petrobras announces further reduction in the price of diesel | Economy

Petrobras announced this Thursday (11) a new reduction in the price of diesel sold to distributors.

As of Friday (12), a liter of diesel will be sold at R$5.19, a reduction of R$0.22, or 4.07%, compared to the current R$5.41. The prices of other fuels remain unchanged.

It is the second consecutive drop announced in the price of diesel, after an upward trend that had been going on since July 2021: last week, the value of a liter of fuel was reduced by 3.57%.

As a result, despite the two consecutive declines, the price of diesel sold to distributors is still 55.39% higher than that practiced at the end of 2021.

Diesel is among the items that most pressure Brazilian inflation: IPCA data released on Wednesday show that in the 12-month period up to July, the price of fuel for consumers jumped 61.98%.

In a statement, the oil company states that the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market , but without the transfer to domestic prices of the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.