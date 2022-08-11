Petrobras “Data com” (PETR3;PETR4): Thursday (11) is the last day to guarantee dividends of R$ 6.73 per share

Are you in doubt about whether or not to buy Petrobras shares, now that the oil company is about to pay record dividends? It’s good to decide soon. This Thursday (11) is the “date with” – or cut-off date – to be entitled to receive the R$ 6.73 in earnings announced by the company two weeks ago.

On July 28, the company announced that it would distribute a total of BRL 87.8 billion in dividends referring to the results obtained in the second quarter of 2022. This is equivalent to a value of BRL 6.73 per common share (PETR3) and preference (PETR4).

Payment will be made in two installments. THE first installment, of R$3.37 per share, will be deposited on August 31, 2022. The investor will receive dividends – exempt from income tax – of R$2.94 per preferred and common share. It will also receive interest on equity (JCP) of R$0.43 per share. Remembering that JCPs are not exempt and, therefore, 15% Income Tax will be deducted at source.

already the second portion of the payment, of R$ 3.37 per share, will be made on September 20, 2022. The amount is entirely composed of dividends, without interest on equity.

The investor will retain the right to receive the proceeds even if he sells Petrobras shares after the “date with”. What is necessary to be entitled to the payments is to have the papers in the portfolio on the 11th. It is worth noting that the “ex date” for Petrobras shares is Friday (12). That is, whoever buys shares from this date onwards will no longer be entitled to either of the two installments of the dividends in question. On the same day, the price of Petrobras shares must undergo an adjustment, discounting the value of the earnings.

Specialists consulted by InfoMoney reinforce the importance of avoiding paying dearly for a share and investing only with an eye on the dividends about to be distributed. It is important to observe the fundamentals of the company

Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Investimentos, for example, recommends buying PETR4 up to the maximum price of R$38. The broker expects the stock to appreciate up to the target price of R$41 this year.

VG Research is more conservative, and analysts recommend entry up to the price of BRL 27.40, well below the current screen price – on Wednesday morning (10), the shares were traded at BRL 37 ,01.

With the “date com” approaching, the oil company’s shares have appreciated strongly, jumping from the price of R$ 32.29 observed on the day of the announcement of the distribution.

Vale also has a “date with” tomorrow

Another stock in the commodities segment that also has a cut-off date for dividends this Thursday is that of Vale (VALE3).

The mining company must pay dividends of BRL 3.57 per share on September 1, of which BRL 2.03 in dividends and BRL 1.54 in interest on equity.

This could be the last payment of earnings by Vale in 2022, considering that the company has not yet confirmed extraordinary dividends. Due to its history, according to a survey by the InfoMoneyVale always pays its shareholders in March and September.

Vale’s shares are the most recommended in the dividend portfolios of analysts for the month of August, sharing space with Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

Check out the “date with” calendar published by InfoMoney to know that other actions have a cut-off date in August.

