PF targets alleged diversion of SUS resources in city of Lira ally

The PF (Federal Police) carried out an operation this morning against possible embezzlement of federal public resources, money laundering and criminal organization with resources from Fundeb (National Basic Education Fund) and SUS (Unified Health System) in Rio Largo (AL). The municipality is commanded by mayor Gilberto Gonçalves (PP), an ally of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP).

According to the corporation, 35 search and seizure warrants are being carried out in the city and also in the municipalities of Maceió, Messias, Paripueira, São Sebastião and Palmeira dos Índios. One warrant is for São Paulo.

During the operation, one of the targets threw his cell phone out the window to try to prevent the agents from seizing the equipment, according to the PF.

According to PF investigations, there are suspicions of illegalities in the contracts and payments made by the Rio Largo city hall to two companies. Purchases for the acquisition of construction material, parts and services for vehicles reached the amount of R$ 20 million.

Through a note, the PF said that, between 2019 and 2022, 245 withdrawals of R$ 49 thousand were carried out “in the mouth of the box” of accounts of the two companies.

These withdrawals, according to the corporation, took place after the receipt of funds from Rio Largo and would have the objective of circumventing the control system of the BC (Central Bank) and Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) – according to the PF, the bodies foresee the obligation of banking institutions to automatically inform transactions with amounts equal to or greater than R$ 50 thousand.

In a statement, the PF also says that public agents with positions in Rio Largo were given a precautionary leave, valid for 60 days. Employees are prohibited from attending public bodies in the municipality, maintaining contact with each other and leaving the country, and must hand in their passports. Suspicious contracts were also suspended.

162 PF agents participate in the operation. They have the support of the CGU (General Controllership of the Union) in Alagoas.

The task force was named Beco da Pecúnia, in reference to the place where the PF says it caught four deliveries of valuables to people linked to Rio Largo, shortly after they were withdrawn by two people linked to companies contracted by the municipality.

PF agent fulfills warrant in ‘Beco da Pecunia’ Image: Publicity/Federal Police

Mayor has already been arrested

According to information from the Piauí magazine, Gonçalves has already been the subject of an arrest warrant sent to the Court last month. The request was made within the scope of investigations into today’s PF operation, but the mayor’s defense managed to temporarily suspend the investigations.

This is because mayors can only be criminally prosecuted in the second instance, due to the prerogative of the privileged forum. Now, the magazine says that investigators are awaiting a new decision to continue the case in the second instance.

Mayor Arthur Lira (PP) and Mayor Gilberto Gonçalves (PP) in a photo published on social media in 2018 Image: Playback/Facebook

Also according to Piauí, the two companies involved in the case are Litoral Construções e Serviços Ltda and Reauto Serviços e Comércio de Peças.

Lira denies involvement with the case

In an interview with Jovem Pan earlier this month, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP), said that he has nothing to do with suspected deviations in Rio Largo.

“A parliamentarian is responsible for the appointment, not the execution. There is no bidding process, no payment, no inspection. For that, there are control bodies and whoever makes mistakes, bodies will be attentive. .