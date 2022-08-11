PF targets criminal organization that defrauded health plans — Português (Brazil)

Rio de Janeiro – RJ. On the morning of this Wednesday, 8/10, the Federal Police, in a joint action with the Federal Public Ministry, launched the GLOSA operation, with the objective of dismantling a criminal organization that, during the years 2014 and 2019, in the management of an operator of a health plan for public servants, charged bribes from businessmen in the hospital sector.

About 40 federal police officers fulfill 9 search and seizure warrants issued by the 2nd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, at addresses located in the State Capital and in Petrópolis/RJ.

The investigation points out that, in exchange for the payment of the required amounts, members of the criminal organization released payments to hospitals more quickly, stopped glossing undue amounts and facilitated the obtaining of readjustments in the rates practiced with the hospitals that are part of the scheme.

The investigated group, over the 5 years, received tens of millions of reais as a bribe, which consisted, as a rule, in the payment in percentages previously defined and applied on the company’s billing with the health plan operator.

By order of the Federal Court, assets and values ​​up to the amount of R$ 664 million are being kidnapped, estimated value of the damage caused by the criminal group during the management of the health plan operator between the years 2014 and 2019.

The investigated will answer for the crimes of passive corruption, active corruption, embezzlement, as well as money laundering and criminal organization.

During the work, R$ 813,600.00 in cash were seized.

