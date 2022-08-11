Pink Floyd’s Waters Supports Russia, Calls Biden a ‘War Criminal’ for Ukraine

Roger Waters is defending Joe Biden’s moniker a “war criminal”, accusing the president of “stoking the fire in Ukraine”.

“This is a huge crime,” the Pink Floyd co-founder said in an interview that aired Saturday on Saturday’s “Smerconish.” CNN.

During his latest solo tour, the 78-year-old rocker includes an image of Biden in a montage of “war criminals” with the message “Just getting started” on the 46th president’s face.

Speaking with presenter Michael Smerconish, Waters wondered aloud why the United States would not “encourage” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to negotiate, eliminating the need for this horrible and horrendous war that is killing who knows how many Ukrainians and Russians.”

Biden authorized more than $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over 17 packages following the invasion of Russia that began in February, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

Smerconish rejected Waters’ remarks, leading to several heated arguments between the two.

“But you’re blaming the party that was invaded, come on. You reversed. [O presidente russo Vladimir Putin] is to blame,” Smerconish said at one point.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February after previously invading in 2014 and annexing the Crimea region. Putin and the Russian media offered the false narrative to justify the invasion that it was necessary to denazify Ukraine’s leadership, despite the fact that Zelensky himself is Jewish.

Since then, Russia has received international criticism for an indiscriminate bombing campaign that has hit civilian areas in Ukraine hard. Russian soldiers were also charged with war crimes.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the invasion and calling on Russia to withdraw its troops.

But Waters defended Russia in the contentious argument with Smerconish.

“Any war, when did it start? What you need to do is look at history and you can say it started on this day. You could say it started in 2008,” said Waters.

“This war is basically about NATO action and reaction pushing all the way to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [o ex-líder soviético Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from all of Eastern Europe.”

NATO has taken over the Baltic states and other Eastern European countries formerly dominated by the Soviet Union as members since the fall of Soviet rule. Ukraine had pushed for NATO membership, another spark in the conflict with Russia, although it was not really close to becoming a NATO member at the time of the invasion.

Asked by Smerconish about America’s “role of liberators”, Waters returned to the Iraq War to exclaim: “You have no role as liberators! What are you talking?”

Smerconish and Waters also engaged in a discussion about China, Taiwan and human rights.

After the CNN presenter described the Chinese as “surrounding Taiwan”, Waters said, “They’re not surrounding Taiwan – Taiwan is part of China.”

“This has been absolutely accepted by the entire international community since 1948,” Waters continued. “And if you don’t know that, you’re not reading enough.”

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but Taiwan has been ruled separately from the mainland in the decades since the Chinese Civil War ended. Beijing has been on a decades-long campaign to pressure other countries not to recognize Taiwan or risk being cut off from China economically.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has just made a controversial trip to Taiwan that has angered Beijing and destabilized the Biden administration.

“You’re believing the propaganda on your side,” Waters told Smerconish about Taiwan and China.

When Smerconish said that China was at the “top of the list” of human rights violators, Waters responded, “The Chinese didn’t invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003.”

England-born Waters has long been open about his political views. He has been a fierce critic of former President Trump, referring to him as a “tyrant” and a “mass murderer”.

