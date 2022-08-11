PIS/Pasep has BRL 24.6 billion available for 10.6 million accounts – News



PIS (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) have a total of R$ 24.6 billion that have not yet been withdrawn. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount is available for 10.6 million accounts transferred to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

Anyone who worked with a formal contract in the private sector or acted as a public servant between 1971 and October 4, 1988 is entitled to the withdrawal. The money is available to account holders or their dependents, upon presentation of their identification documents.

The amount, released in August 2019, refers to PIS/Pasep quotas. It is different from the salary bonus paid every year. Those who did not withdraw their Pasep quotas, at Banco do Brasil, or PIS, at Caixa, had their values ​​migrated to the FGTS. Interested parties should contact the bank to withdraw the money.





Caixa stated that it will carry out a new campaign to remember the matter. The DPU (Public Defender of the Union) had requested, on August 1st, that the bank carry out wide dissemination to workers and personally inform beneficiaries who are entitled to the amounts.

“After the issuance of provisional measure 946/2020, which extinguished the PIS/Pasep Fund, transferring its assets to the FGTS, under the management of Caixa, the bank has publicized the issue to society, through the press, on the Caixa website. (https://www.caixa.gov.br/beneficios-trabalhador/pis/Paginas/default.aspx) and on social networks”, says the bank in a note.





how to consult

The balance can be consulted on the FGTS application, on the Severance Indemnity Fund website or on Caixa’s internet banking. In the application, simply click on the option “My Withdrawals”, “Other Withdrawal Situations”, “PIS/Pasep”. The App also provides other services such as querying the extract and updating worker data.





How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas

All participants registered in the PIS/Pasep Fund who had a balance of PIS/Pasep shares can withdraw the amounts in full. In the event of the holder’s death, the account balance will be made available to his dependents or successors provided for by civil law.

FGTS linked accounts originated by the transfer of the PIS/Pasep Fund may be withdrawn for the same reasons established in Law No. 13,932/2019.

According to law 13,932, of 2019, the fund’s resources will be available to all shareholders. Unlike previous withdrawals, made in 2016, 2017 and 2018, there is no age limit for withdrawing money.

The law facilitates the withdrawal by heirs, who will have simplified access to resources. They will only have to present a declaration of consensus between the parties and the declaration that there are no other known heirs, in addition to documents such as a death certificate, certificate or declaration of dependents, inventories or court permits that prove the information.











understand the case





Since Law 13,932/2019, Caixa released the full withdrawal of the quota balance of all PIS/Pasep individual account holders who still had available balance.

With provisional measure 946/2020, the PIS/Pasep Fund was extinguished, and its assets transferred to the FGTS, but individual accounts and their free movement were maintained at any time, until June 1, 2025.

In this way, the linked accounts held by the participants of the PIS/Pasep Fund are now linked to the FGTS.



