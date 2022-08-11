“Player wants to sign with Inter…”; Mano Menezes plays smart and ‘snags’ Flamengo’s titular defender

Flamengo

Coach can receive reinforcement at the Beira-Rio stadium from the beginning of 2023, free of charge

Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF BRASILEIRO A 2022, ATHLETICO PR X INTERNATIONAL
O Flamengo will have to show the strength of the squad in the next matches of the season. Rubro-Negro is alive in three competitions with chances of title, which shows that the work of coach Dorival Júnior has been giving positive results. The Nation is even seeing a kind of rotation.

In the Brazilian Championship, an alternative team strengthened by recent reinforcements such as Vidal and Everton Cebolinha has been making Flamengo climb the leaderboard. In the fight for the right side, Rodinei seems to have won the title dispute compared to Matheuzinho.

But thinking in the long term, Fla may have to think about other alternatives, since the experienced winger should not have his contract renewed despite his good performances. And one of the likely destinations is the Internationala team led by Mano Menezes and which already had the side in its squad in the 2021 season.

the journalist Vagner Martins advances saying that the player wants to sign with Inter in 2023, when he will be free on the market. Rodinei would be aware of the interest of the Gaucho Club and his desire would be to return to the South of Brazil. At the moment, the holder of Colorado is the Argentine side Fabricio Bustos, who has been in Flamengo’s sights at other times.

