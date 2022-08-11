PPI: US producer inflation drops 0.5% in July, much lower than expected

The US producer price index (PPI) dropped 0.5% in July compared to June, according to seasonally adjusted data published this Thursday (11) by the US Labor Department.

In the 12-month period, the PPI decelerated from 11.3% in June to 9.8% in July. The result was much better than expected by the market, as the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 10.4%.

After the release of the PPI, the futures indices of the American stock exchanges accelerated their highs (follow the stock movement live here):

• Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.80% (at 9:19 am it was +0.54%)

• S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.74% (at 9:19 am it was +0.49%)

• Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.72% (at 9:19 am it was +0.51%)

The US PPI comes a day after the consumer price index (CPI) was flat in July and also surprised the market (which had expected a rise of 0.2%). US consumer inflation also slowed last month, from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July.

Gasoline pulls down

The decline in the PPI was driven by a sharp decline of 1.8% in the prices of final demand goods. On the other hand, prices for final demand services advanced 0.1%.

The sharp drop in goods was the biggest since April 2020, and 80% of the decline was caused by 16.7% cheaper gasoline, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, a government body. attached to the US Department of Labor.

The PPI minus food, energy and commercial services rose 0.2% last month and slowed, from a high of 6.4% in June to 5.8% in July in the 12-month period.

