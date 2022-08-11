PPI: US producer inflation drops 0.5% in July, much lower than expected

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on PPI: US producer inflation drops 0.5% in July, much lower than expected 0 Views

The US producer price index (PPI) dropped 0.5% in July compared to June, according to seasonally adjusted data published this Thursday (11) by the US Labor Department.

In the 12-month period, the PPI decelerated from 11.3% in June to 9.8% in July. The result was much better than expected by the market, as the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 10.4%.

After the release of the PPI, the futures indices of the American stock exchanges accelerated their highs (follow the stock movement live here):

• Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.80% (at 9:19 am it was +0.54%)
• S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.74% (at 9:19 am it was +0.49%)
• Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.72% (at 9:19 am it was +0.51%)

The US PPI comes a day after the consumer price index (CPI) was flat in July and also surprised the market (which had expected a rise of 0.2%). US consumer inflation also slowed last month, from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July.

Gasoline pulls down

The decline in the PPI was driven by a sharp decline of 1.8% in the prices of final demand goods. On the other hand, prices for final demand services advanced 0.1%.

The sharp drop in goods was the biggest since April 2020, and 80% of the decline was caused by 16.7% cheaper gasoline, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, a government body. attached to the US Department of Labor.

The PPI minus food, energy and commercial services rose 0.2% last month and slowed, from a high of 6.4% in June to 5.8% in July in the 12-month period.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

One in four young Brazilians does not work or study, says ILO – 08/11/2022

Unemployment among young people in Brazil still affects a quarter of this population, above the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved