Press entity charges Conmebol for influencers on the pitch; episode took place in Maracan

In the return duel of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, between Corinthians and Flamengo, at Maracanã, an episode drew attention. In the celebration of the goal, the comedian and influencer Negrete was on the field with the players from the Rio de Janeiro team. This Thursday, ACEESP (Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of São Paulo) published a letter criticizing CONMEBOL.

In the document published this morning, ACEESP stated that people around the lawn wearing press vests are taking the place of professionals in the area. These people would be “digital fans, who, “without any fear, record videos hugging players and celebrating goals, as if they were in the stands. In other words: they are fans on the field, made official by the competition”, wrote the organization.

On the occasion, Negrete ran along with Pedro, scorer of Flamengo’s goal, in the celebration. The comedian was wearing the vest that is intended for the press. The publication has more than 463 thousand likes on the influencer’s profile.

ACEESP’s criticism also encompasses other factors such as: the production of images that should be of exclusive use to the holders of rights to publish on private social networks.

The other factor is that the radio professionals, who usually stay around the lawn, are being removed from the site. The entity’s argument is to “clear the field image”. At the same time, “this new mode of publicizing the event is allowed”.

ACEESP also asks that, “if this new modality of digital fans is established, we suggest that it be standardized and the guests are identified with specific vests”. The purpose is to differentiate guests from press professionals.

It is worth remembering that to be accredited for a match, press professionals (journalists, broadcasters, photographers and cameramen) must follow strict rules of behavior inside the stadiums – especially those who have access to the field. One of them is, precisely, that professionals do not produce images that belong to the broadcasters that hold the competition’s image rights.

Sao Paulo, August 11, 2022

Dear sirs,

We have seen, repeatedly, in the Copa Conmebol Libertadores games, the presence of people around the lawn dressed in competition press vests as if they were professionals working, and they are not. They are the so-called digital fans, who, without any fear, record videos hugging players and celebrating goals, as if they were in the stands. That is: they are fans on the field, made official by the competition.

The accredited press (journalists, broadcasters, photographers, cameramen) follows strict rules of behavior in the stadiums, especially those who need to access the field (those of broadcasters holding rights), not being able to make images for private social networks. However, digital fans do and pride themselves on displaying images that should be for the exclusive use of rights holders.

Broadcasters, who since the last century have been doing this work with professionalism and competence, are removed from the surroundings of the lawn under the argument of “cleaning the image” of the field; but this new mode of publicizing the event is allowed.

If this new modality of digital fans is established, we suggest that it be standardized and that guests be identified with specific vests. We need this differentiation so that these guests are not confused with accredited press professionals.

On behalf of the Brazilian sports chronicle, we ask for action and await a statement from CONMEBOL.

