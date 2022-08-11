PS Plus Extra and Deluxe August 2022: Yakuza 0, Trials of Mana, Dead by Daylight, Metro Exodus and more

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Today we are happy to announce the August PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which will be available to Extra and Deluxe subscribers on August 16th. In the spotlight we have three games in the Yakuza series (which will be accompanied by other titles in the series later this year). In addition to the crime series, we have the horror horror Dead by Daylight, the open world shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and the delicious adventure Bugsnax.

Let’s get to know the titles more closely.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Deluxe Members

Yakuza 0

The glitz, glamor and decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight across Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series acquaintance Goro Majima. Play as the first to find out how he’ll find himself in a lot of trouble when a simple debt collection goes awry. Afterwards, don Goro Majima’s silver shoes and explore his “normal” life as a cabaret owner.

Yakuza Kiwami

The first Yakuza title debuted in 2005 for PS2. This PS4 remake recreates that experience from the ground up. Follow the start of Kazuma Kiryu’s career as he returns to the streets of Japan after serving a decade-long prison sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, all to save his best friend.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The sequel to Yakuza also gets its remake, which not only updates the original game, but also adds a playable adventure starring Goro Majima, which takes place before the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, an assassination takes Kazuma Kiryu from a peaceful life to try to appease rival clans and face Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai.

dead by daylight

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 multiplayer game that borrows from all corners of the horror universe, using everything from bloodthirsty assassins to supernatural entities. Choose to play as an unstoppable assassin or as one of 4 survivors trying to avoid a gruesome death. Each character has its own detailed progression system and various items to unlock and customize, creating your own strategy. Work together to escape, or hunt and sacrifice all Survivors.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Create a team with up to 3 friends and enjoy one of the best military shooting experiences, in a huge, dangerous and detailed open world. Create and customize your own Ghost, weapons and equipment. Enjoy the freedom of playstyle and discover places in and out of the city, on land, in the air and on the water, with over 60 vehicles.

bugsnax

Play as a journalist and investigator exploring the Isle of Snaktooth, home to legendary half-bug, half-food creatures, the Bugsnax. He discovers, hunts and captures over 100 creatures as he tries to find and gather the island’s inhabitants.

Other titles also available on August 16th:

● Metro Exodus

● Trials of Mana

● ONE

● Monopoly Madness

● Monopoly Plus