Psychologist says Daniella Perez would never escape Padua and analyzes plan: “It would be the next day”

The death of Daniella Perezstill in December 1992, took all the Brazil by surprise. The case even made the news again because of the documentary miniseries ‘Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez’produced by HBO Max, which brought new details. The murderer, as everyone knows, was his colleague and then romantic partner in fiction, William of Padua.

Paula Thomazformer companion of William, also aided in the kidnapping. The trial took place only five years after the crime and padua was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Even so, the actor remained in jail for just seven before earning parole. His ex-wife, on the other hand, received a sentence of 18 years and six months.

Today, padua is married to the makeup artist Juliana Lacerda. for the psychologist Christian Costawho spoke about it during a live with Carla Albuquerque in the channel Criminal investigationat the YouTubethere were no possibilities for Daniella escape: “If they didn’t kill that day, it would be the next day, the next week, or the next month. They decided to kill”.

“Every crime has a history, within the decision-making process, he, man, she, woman, and the individual couple. We have three narratives: his perception of reality in front of Daniella, the perception of his wife in front of Daniella, and we have the perception of the two together, which is a third perception. They are different substances, which when joined together form a third substance.closed.